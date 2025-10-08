Watch Nicole Kidman Get Her BANGIN' Revenge Look Done In BTS Vogue Video!

Sometimes the best revenge is living your best life… in your best new ‘do!

Nicole Kidman is doing exactly that at Paris Fashion Week! During Vogue‘s Last Looks series, the newly single actress takes us behind the scenes and right into her makeup chair to show how THAT Chanel revenge look was pulled off. We’re sure you’ve already seen it — that oversized button up, those absolutely BANGIN’ bangs, and of course how peaceful she seemed. She looks so damn good!

See for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Way to make Keith Urban see what he fumbled!!

And now, with the help of Vogue and her team of experts, we get to see how it was all put together. WATCH (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]