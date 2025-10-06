Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jennifer Lopez SHOCKED By Interviewer Asking About Ben Affleck Divorce In Super Awkward Moment! Watch! Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Has A Boyfriend! Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Fires Back After Taylor Swift Throws Shade At Her In New Song! Keith Urban HATED Nicole Kidman's Latest Movie! And He Wasn't Silent About It! Britney Spears 'Deeply Concerned' About Kevin Federline's Tell-All -- She's Afraid Of 'How She Will Come Across'! The Real Reason Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Was Not At His Latest Show! Video Resurfaces Of Travis Kelce Begging Ex Kayla Nicole To 'Get Off Your Phone' After Taylor Swift Song Diss! OMG! Keith Urban Highlights Nicole Kidman & Their Daughters -- & Removes Guitarist Maggie Baugh -- From Latest Show Amid Scandal! Taylor Swift Seemingly Takes A Swipe At Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole On The Track Opalite! Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Separate After Almost 3 Decades Of Marriage: 'Taking A Break' Keith Urban & Maggie Baugh Romance? Her Dad Reacts! Keith Urban Spotted Ringless In First Sighting Since Nicole Kidman Divorce!

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Steps Out In First Appearance Since Filing For Divorce From Keith Urban!

Nicole Kidman Steps Out In First Appearance Since Filing For Divorce From Keith Urban!

You can’t keep Nicole Kidman down for long!

Less than a week after filing for divorce from estranged husband Keith Urban, the Oscar winner is back in the spotlight! On Saturday, Nicole attended the amFAR auction in Dallas, where she presented an award — — and LOTS of praise — to her Lioness collaborator Taylor Sheridan!

Related: Keith Highlights Nicole & Their Daughters At Latest Show Amid Divorce!

In footage circulating online, she gushes over the filmmaker:

“I think what Taylor recognizes, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different, and that we are better when we look out for each other, and that of course is why we’re here tonight. What better way to support, to elevate our common humanity than to help fund bold and innovative research?”

See the footage (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Well, she certainly looks great! And what a pro to be going through all this mess in her personal life and still come out and support a colleague! Go girl!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 06, 2025 13:30pm PDT

Share This