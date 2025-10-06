Nicole Kidman Steps Out In First Appearance Since Filing For Divorce From Keith Urban!

You can’t keep Nicole Kidman down for long!

Less than a week after filing for divorce from estranged husband Keith Urban, the Oscar winner is back in the spotlight! On Saturday, Nicole attended the amFAR auction in Dallas, where she presented an award — — and LOTS of praise — to her Lioness collaborator Taylor Sheridan!

Related: Keith Highlights Nicole & Their Daughters At Latest Show Amid Divorce!

In footage circulating online, she gushes over the filmmaker:

“I think what Taylor recognizes, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different, and that we are better when we look out for each other, and that of course is why we’re here tonight. What better way to support, to elevate our common humanity than to help fund bold and innovative research?”

See the footage (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Well, she certainly looks great! And what a pro to be going through all this mess in her personal life and still come out and support a colleague! Go girl!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]