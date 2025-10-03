Nicole Kidman’s Iconic Post-Divorce Dig At Tom Cruise Goes Viral Amid Keith Urban Split!

Nicole Kidman can once again update her shoe collection.

With the news of the Australian actress’ divorce from Keith Urban hitting the world like a ton of bricks, the mood has been pretty dismal. So why don’t we lighten it up with an old clip that is TOTALLY applicable to her current situation??

This week, a moment from Nicole’s 2001 appearance on David Letterman’s The Late Show has been blowing up on social media. If that year sounds significant while being associated with The Others actress, it’s because it’s when she and Tom Cruise announced their divorce after 10 years of marriage. Letterman took the opportunity to lightly grill her about it, saying simply:

“I heard you’re getting divorced, how’s that going?”

Before the Oscar winner could answer, the talk show host went on to suggest she probably wouldn’t be doing the promotional interview “if things were not alright.” But to his surprise, she instantly clapped back:

“I’d probably still be here.”

The show must go on! What a pro!

Letterman went on to tell the Babygirl star she looks “fantastic,” and after an awkward pause, she unforgettably responded:

“Well, I can wear heels now.”

HA!

The Australian actress stands at 5’11” while Tom is just 5’7” — and was clearly insecure about it in the relationship! Supposedly she wasn’t allowed to wear high heels AND she sometimes had to wait for him to stand on an apple box for pics!

No wonder she was so excited to break free from him in that iconic post-divorce photo! LOLz! After Letterman and the crowd erupted in laughter, Nicole added with a smirk:

“Let’s move on. Now we move on.”

Watch the clip (below):

So iconic! And you know what? Also applicable to her current situation, as at 5’10”, Keith is also shorter than Nicole!

So heels it is!

Reactions??

