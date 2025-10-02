Nicole Kidman Thought Keith Urban Marriage Would Last DESPITE 'Distractions' With Other Women: SOURCE

Learning Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were splitting after two decades together was bad enough. Hearing he already moved on? And might have strayed? With a young country music star, potentially? That made it all the more upsetting.

But a new insider claims other women weren’t even a dealbreaker for Nicole! The Big Little Lies star assumed the marriage was… flexible enough to survive this kind of thing! Gossip hound DeuxMoi revealed on her podcast Thursday that her Nicole source said they had one of those marriages that was more… relaxed. Hence the Oscar winner having faith it was forever:

“Nicole has always believed that her marriage with Keith was for life. Even if months went by without them seeing each other due to each other’s work schedules — and even if both found distractions elsewhere.”

Whoa. That is… quite the statement! This source is clearly hinting at… if not an open relationship, and least a casual understanding. They’re both highly desirable people who have needs — and apparently went “months” without seeing their spouse!

Video: Keith Changed Song Lyrics About Nicole To Reference Young Country Star!

According to this insider, at least, the idea Keith might have strayed wasn’t some life-shattering thing at all. It was actually… allowed. But Nicole thought with that on the table they’d still ultimately stay together, “even if their lives ran on parallel tracks instead of intersecting.” So when he was living on his own in Nashville and she was moving to Portugal?

“To her this was just a season. She trusted they’d reconnect eventually. Divorce was not an option for Nicole. She meant it when she said ‘for better or for worse.'”

The insider said Keith saw things differently. At 56 he wasn’t ready to commit the rest of his life to this kind of arrangement. He reckoned there was “still plenty of time to live their lives” so “why waste it with someone you no longer feel excitement or passion for?”

Daaammnnnn…..

The insider says Keith realized these lengthy absences were not making his heart grow fonder. He had less and less urge to see his wife, so “why keep pretending forever”:

“To him it was time to move on.”

Ouch.

But if seeing other women wasn’t that big a deal, why does Nicole feel so “betrayed,” as every source close to her has said? Ah, see, that’s the twist of the knife. Another source told Deux that what worried Nicole was that he was leaving her to start all over again with someone younger. A new young wife, new kids, new family, the whole thing she wanted forever… but with someone else. Yeah. Oof.

Could he already be thinking about that? Not just getting a few years of being a hot single guy but making a fresh commitment? And could that someone else be anyone we already know?

Y’all already know… we’ll let ya know as soon as we hear anything more!

[Image via WENN.]