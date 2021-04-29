Haters Are PISSED At Nikki Bella For Traveling Without Her Son -- Here's Her Response!

Excuse us, WHAT?

Internet trolls are apparently outraged at Nikki Bella for traveling without her son Matteo and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, like a family has to be attached at the hip 24/7? Um, no!

The retired professional wrestler addressed the controversy on Wednesday’s episode of the The Bellas Podcast with her twin sister Brie Bella, explaining she had recently traveled for work to make an appearance on WrestleMania. But this had a lot of followers assuming she had ditched her boys at home for some getaway time, which she promptly shut down:

“No, I don’t do vacations without my fiancé and baby. It’s not like, ‘I hate you, I’m leaving,’ or anything like that.”

But even if she wanted to vacation without her fam, she definitely could! A little separation doesn’t mean it’s permanent! The 37-year-old continued to debunk the haters’ ideology, saying:

“So for the haters and the people who don’t understand: Artem and I have an incredible relationship and understanding of, like, ‘Hey, if we can do these things and someone can stay home, let’s do that because it’s better for our baby.’”

Their baby, who is only 8-months-old, is not the easiest travel buddy yet! The privilege of one parent being able to stay home seems like a very reasonable option to us, especially since the WWE celeb noted her recent travel has been “for business”!

“I’m not going to bring my family across the country for a few days and get my baby on Eastern Standard Time when he’s Pacific Standard Time.”

Would anyone else freak out if Artem had to travel for DWTS??

As for her reunion with former Hooters co-workers in San Diego, the personality noted:

“I was literally there for 24 hours… And if you don’t like what someone’s doing in their life, why do you follow them? I’m like, ‘You just wasted your own energy.’”

Say it louder for those in the back! Seriously, why do trolls get off thinking they can attack a mother for doing what she deems best for her baby and family? Not everyone has to parent the same way, y’all! Funny enough, the podcaster thinks most of these online bullies “aren’t parents,” so of course they don’t really know what they’re talking about.

Her sis supported that thought, telling listeners:

“It’s none of your business!”

But, of course, it does seem somewhat natural for fans to feel like it is their business given the parents, who got engaged in 2019, are public figures. The Dancing with the Stars pro and Total Bellas lead have come to the conclusion that people “assume they know everything about [their] relationship” because they are both on TV.

“This is one thing that I’ve realized about Instagram: when you don’t do certain things, people just make these assumptions of how your life is, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, she hasn’t posted him in, like, six of her posts. They’re getting divorced.’ Actually, what happens is we do so much that when we get alone time, the last thing we want to do sometimes is pull out our phones. We just want to make dinner and binge a reality show.”

It’s also not like the couple hasn’t fantasized about traveling together. In November, the momma discussed her uncertainly about giving her son a sibling, telling Us Weekly:

“Artem and I talk about living in Paris for, like, three months or, like, he may go do some theater stuff in London. With just Matteo, it’s easy for us to just move around if we want to. So, I like that. We want to travel the world.”

See, this sweet fam will be country-hopping all over the world in due time! So some fans just need to relax and stop assuming the worst. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think it’s okay for Nikki to travel without her son and fiancé from time to time? Or are you totally in support of families sticking together (no matter the inconvenience)? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

