Why Selena Gomez Doesn't Think Benny Blanco Would've Liked Her After Justin Bieber Breakup!

Selena Gomez thinks she and Benny Blanco got together right on time.

In a new interview for her Allure cover story, the Same Old Love singer sat down and opened up big time about her relationship with her fiancé — and all the boys who came before him. As we’re sure you’re aware, her biggest relationship to date was her infamous on-again, off-again romance with Justin Bieber.

We mean, to this day there’s still people out there who believe they were meant to be endgame… But Selly G is taking that past love affair for what it is: a big life lesson.

Related: Selena Reveals Surprise Star Who Will Be The Ring Bearer At Her Wedding!

In her interview, she was asked if she’s glad her relationship began when it did, or if she wished she would’ve gotten with Benny sooner. And her response is SO smart:

“I don’t think I would have been remotely mature enough [if I dated Benny sooner]. It’s weird to think that only five years ago I wouldn’t have been in the right place, but I’ve learned so many lessons [since then] that led me to being the best partner I could be for Benny. And I believe the same with him.”

In fact, the Call Me When You Breakup hitmaker believes the record producer wouldn’t have even been into her back then:

“He’ll say, ‘Gosh, why did we waste so much time?’ And I always say, ‘You wouldn’t have liked me back then.’ I was all over the place.”

OK, first off we have to say… HUGE green flag that Benny would love to go back and give up some of his single days for MORE time being tied down!

Second, we can’t really blame Selena for being “all over the place” after that mess of a breakup. We mean, Justin went on to get with his now-wife Hailey Bieber almost instantaneously after he and Selena called it off for the final time. Spending SO much of your youth with someone, just to watch it crash and burn like that? And for the guy to move on like it’s nothing? It couldn’t have been easy.

It’s definitely a right place, right time scenario. We’re just glad these two eventually did find each other, because they seem so happy together. Gushing over her groom-to-be, Selena added:

“I appreciate his heart, his kindness, his quirks… He’s one of the most grounding people in my life, and he makes me feel very normal.”

Aww… We love this for them!

True love always comes at the right time, and it definitely came for Benny and Selena! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]