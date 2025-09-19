Nina Dobrev & Zac Efron Showed HOT Chemistry Years Ago, & Fans Noticed! See The Resurfaced Video!

We were kind of blown away by how fast Nina Dobrev seemed to have moved on after ending her engagement to Shaun White. Not that she doesn’t deserve to be happy, mind you, especially after what he reportedly put her through… We just mean it was like she went from moping to party central overnight!

Her rescuer seemed to be… Zac Efron. We didn’t even know they knew one another, but all of a sudden they’re on a couples’ vacation on a yacht in Italy? And she’s looking as deliriously happy as… well, as happy as most of us would look on a vacay with Zac Efron on a yacht in Italy??

They’re a really cute, SUPER HOT couple, don’t get us wrong! But how did this happen so fast??

Turns out these two may have had a mutual crush years ago, way before some snowboarder (and rumored bedswerver) got in the way.

See, Zac tried his hand at YouTube for a while, and he was pretty good at it! If he weren’t so busy starring in increasingly acclaimed films, he could have been a real success story. Anyway, he did a show called Gym Time where he worked out with other fit celebs, and they shared tips and techniques. His first guest, way back on April 4, 2019? None other than Nina!

The workout content is great, but even back then viewers could not help but noticed the heat being generated by the sexy stars! YT commenters noted the chemistry, writing things like:

“We’re not gonna talk about how they looked like they were flirting in the beginning?” “Ok but like why is zac kinda crushing on nina” “By all the times he was touching his face, he was nervous as hell, and I don’t blame him. She’s beautiful!” “‘my lingerie’ OMGG ZAC WAS SOO RED IN THAT MOMENT” “I love how when they high 5 they always hold each other’s hand for a bit” “I think Zac is VERY into Nina hahaha, love them, this was fun to watch”

We don’t ever remember Zac specifically mentioning Nina being his celeb crush or anything… But maybe it was no accident she was his first guest on his workout show?

So far as we know nothing ever happened between them, but maybe he always harbored that little crush… And when she was finally single again, he didn’t wait to make his move?

BRAVO if so! Because it seems like she’s finally having a great time again, and we LOVE that for her!

[Image via Zac Efron/YouTube.]