Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

OMG! Those Mormon Mommy Influencers Caught In 'Soft Swinging' Scandal Got Their Own Reality Show! Kevin Smith Explains Why He Hasn't Reached Out To Pal Ben Affleck Amid Divorce News Jennifer Lopez Goes Into Loving Single Mom Mode After Ben Affleck Takes Huge Divorce Step! Prince William 'Dumped' Princess Catherine Over A 30-Minute Phone Call -- Before Making Up At THIS Wild Event! When It Rains It Pours -- Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Just Got Hit With A Tax Lien! Russell Crowe Admits He Was 'A F**king Slut' After His Divorce Ben Affleck Buys New LA Mansion For Himself Amid Jennifer Lopez Marriage Troubles! Oh No…  Christina Hall ‘Ready To Fight’ Ex Josh In Nasty Divorce Battle As She Feels ‘She Has Been Wronged’! Elon Musk’s Ex Grimes Takes Side Of His Trans Daughter After He Said Vivian Was Dead To Him Because Of 'The Woke Mind Virus'! Billy Ray Cyrus 'Dead To' Daughter Miley After That Shocking Tape Dropped: REPORT Taylor Swift Is NOT In Deadpool -- But These SAVAGE Jokes Roasting Celebrity Breakups Are! DWTS Alum Cheryl Burke Claims She Once Saw Billy Ray Cyrus Assault Crew Member Amid Firerose Abuse Allegations!

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus Reveals Exactly What She & Momma Tish Were Doing Together -- And It Wasn't Pleasant!

Noah Cyrus Reveals Exactly What She & Momma Tish Were Doing Together -- And It Wasn't Pleasant!

Noah Cyrus is opening up about THAT sighting with her momma Tish Cyrus — and it’s not exactly as it seemed!

As we covered, the mother-daughter duo were surprisingly spotted together on Monday in photos obtained by DailyMail.com. It was their first public sighting in three years amid Dominic Purcell drama, and according to the outlet, they spent about two hours inside the Encino Financial Center, which offers “financial management and law advice.” See it (below):

Per witnesses, Noah also avoided running into her ex when meeting up at Tish’s house since the actor left a few minutes before her arrival, seemingly to go surfing. But while this sighting is unmistakable, it turns out something else was going on inside that building!

Related: Andy Cohen Confirms RHONJ Is Getting A Reboot — Who’s Getting The Ax?!

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram Story with selfie on Tuesday — and she BLASTED the outlet for those pics. Why?? Cause she’d just gotten out of a brutal dentist appointment! She dished:

“yo rlly. f**k you daily mail those pictures were right out of my root canal

Noah Cyrus Reveals Exactly What She & Momma Tish Were Doing Together -- And It Wasn't Pleasant!
(c) Noah Cyrus/Instagram

Oof! Not exactly when anyone wants to be hounded by the paps!

But, on the other hand, it is sweet to know she’s relying on her momma at times like these — especially after how tense this family feud seemed at one point! We mean, Noah wasn’t even invited to Tish’s wedding to the Prison Break star, but now they’re hitting up appointments together. That’s certainly progress!

As Perezcious readers know, reports of a rift first surfaced in February when it was revealed the Sorry We’re Stone podcaster allegedly stole her new husband from her youngest daughter. S**tty AF!!! There’s been a ton going on in the rest of the family, too, especially now with Billy Ray Cyrusdivorce drama. So, it’s nice to see one of these rocky dynamics is finally on the mend! Speaking off, we hope Noah’s procedure went well! That’s no fun!

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Tish Cyrus/Instagram & Eugene Powers/WENN & ABC/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 30, 2024 14:10pm PDT

Share This