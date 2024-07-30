Noah Cyrus Reveals Exactly What She & Momma Tish Were Doing Together -- And It Wasn't Pleasant!

Noah Cyrus is opening up about THAT sighting with her momma Tish Cyrus — and it’s not exactly as it seemed!

As we covered, the mother-daughter duo were surprisingly spotted together on Monday in photos obtained by DailyMail.com. It was their first public sighting in three years amid Dominic Purcell drama, and according to the outlet, they spent about two hours inside the Encino Financial Center, which offers “financial management and law advice.” See it (below):

Miley Cyrus' ugly family feud takes a shock twist as mom Tish and love rival daughter Noah REUNITE after war over king of X-rated kink Dominic Purcell https://t.co/ck986Mrrpl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 30, 2024

Per witnesses, Noah also avoided running into her ex when meeting up at Tish’s house since the actor left a few minutes before her arrival, seemingly to go surfing. But while this sighting is unmistakable, it turns out something else was going on inside that building!

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram Story with selfie on Tuesday — and she BLASTED the outlet for those pics. Why?? Cause she’d just gotten out of a brutal dentist appointment! She dished:

“yo rlly. f**k you daily mail those pictures were right out of my root canal “

Oof! Not exactly when anyone wants to be hounded by the paps!

But, on the other hand, it is sweet to know she’s relying on her momma at times like these — especially after how tense this family feud seemed at one point! We mean, Noah wasn’t even invited to Tish’s wedding to the Prison Break star, but now they’re hitting up appointments together. That’s certainly progress!

As Perezcious readers know, reports of a rift first surfaced in February when it was revealed the Sorry We’re Stone podcaster allegedly stole her new husband from her youngest daughter. S**tty AF!!! There’s been a ton going on in the rest of the family, too, especially now with Billy Ray Cyrus‘ divorce drama. So, it’s nice to see one of these rocky dynamics is finally on the mend! Speaking off, we hope Noah’s procedure went well! That’s no fun!

