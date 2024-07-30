Surprise! Tish & Noah Cyrus Step Out In Public TOGETHER For First Time In 3 YEARS Amid Dominic Purcell Drama!

Well, this is the last thing we expected to see today!

On Monday, Tish Cyrus reunited with her youngest daughter Noah Cyrus! This marked the first time the pair had been spotted together in public for three whole years, per reports! Wow!!

As seen in photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the mother-daughter duo were photographed in casual clothes at the Encino Financial Center. The 24-year-old rocked sweatpants and a graphic t-shirt while her mother wore a grey sweatshirt and green pants. Just having a girls day out? Well, not exactly retail therapy. An eyewitness told the outlet:

“[The] estranged mother and daughter spent over two hours at the center that offers financial management and law advice.”

Hmm… It’s unclear why they were there but they did have somewhat serious looks on their faces as they exited the building and got in a car together.

Witnesses also told the outlet that the July singer “arrived at Tish’s house at 1pm; about twenty minutes after her ex-boyfriend and now stepfather, Dominic Purcell left in his pick up truck with two surfboards in the back.”

So, she may be on better terms with her mom, but it seems like she’s still keeping her distance from the Prison Break star! Or at least that’s how the timing of the visit makes it seem anyway! See the sighting (below):

Miley Cyrus' ugly family feud takes a shock twist as mom Tish and love rival daughter Noah REUNITE after war over king of X-rated kink Dominic Purcell https://t.co/ck986Mrrpl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 30, 2024

So have they reconciled? Or are they together by necessity for some legal advice? We’re so curious if Noah was finally able to forgive her mom!

As Perezcious readers know, Tish was accused of stealing her now-husband from her daughter. There have been conflicting reports about how long Noah had been seeing the actor and how serious they were, but either way, it seemed clear that the love triangle drove a wedge between the family. The feud first made headlines in February. Things were so tense between the family members at one point, Noah wasn’t invited to her mom’s wedding last year. That’s why it’s so inneresting to see them coming together now!

The timing also seems especially noteworthy since they appear to be reconciling just as Noah’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, has been facing his own scandal. Amid his messy divorce from estranged wife Firerose, he was just overheard going on a wild rant about his children and ex-wife in leaked recordings. With her dad going through so much, maybe that inspired Noah to reach out and offer support to her mom again?? After so long keeping their distance, the timing of their reunion doesn’t seem like a total coincidence!

That said, the Ponyo alum did extend an olive branch back on Mother’s Day and her mom’s birthday in May. Her posts weren’t publicly reciprocated, but that could have been when they started to reconnect. In early June, the momager was also seen gushing about her daughter signing with IMG Models on Instagram. So much has changed in just a few short weeks!

We hope this is a step in the right direction for the family. They’ve been going through it and dealing with so many rifts lately! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

