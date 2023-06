This is wild! Norah Jones just released a new song that sounds like it could easily have been on her blockbuster and Grammy-loved debut album. Importantly, though, it is of the same caliber of quality as those timeless tunes.

Can You Believe feels like an instant classic!

So good!

Soooooo good!!!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Norah Jones!