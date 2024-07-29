Wow! North West Is Getting SUPER Close With Stepmom Bianca Censori! LOOK!

Got A Tip?

North West and Bianca Censori are in their bonding era!

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter was seen hanging out with her stepmother and father Kanye West — hitting up an R-rated movie! The family was spotted in the lobby of a movie theater buying tickets for the new Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine. Ye rocked an all-black ‘fit with a hoodie on, trying to keep a low profile. But as has become the norm, Bianca was standing out in the crowd while rocking a VERY revealing look!

For the movie, she wore a white shirt, a baseball caps, heels, oh, and NO pants! Instead, she rocked nude underwear!! Long gone are the days of her sticking to family-friendly attire around the kids. Oof! Going pants-less in a movie theater is a BOLD and bizarre move, too! But, we guess, that’s pretty much ALL of Bianca’s fashion choices! Just saying!

Proving just how normal her fashion choices have become, North didn’t seem to blink an eye at the odd look. Instead, the 11-year-old (who wore denim jean shorts and an oversized jersey) and the Yeezy architectural designer were seen embracing in a hug! While waiting in line, the model had her arms draped around North’s shoulder as she looked out the window. It seemed so natural, too, like they’ve done it a thousand times. See the sighting HERE. Clearly, these two have been getting super close over the last several months after spending so much quality time together. Cute!

After the film, which North could only see with a parent or guardian present due to the mature rating, the rapper pulled over to check out a piece of land in Beverly Hills, but nobody else got out of the car with him, per DailyMail.com. Seems like it was a nice outing! And it’s good to see North getting along with Bianca!

The sighting certainly makes you wonder how the co-parenting dynamic has been going! As Perezcious readers know, Kimmy Kakes has admittedly been struggling to navigate life with four kids lately, though she’s making progress by implementing more rules and boundaries. But it doesn’t help that North has also been very open about how she prefers to stay with her father because he has way fewer rules and lives a different lifestyle than The Kardashians star. Perhaps hitting up an R-rated movie is proof of how laidback he is?? Either way, this must all be very challenging for Kim!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kim Kardashian/Instagram]

Jul 29, 2024 13:40pm PDT

