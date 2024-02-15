Kim Kardashian Insists Kanye West's Nearly Naked Wife 'Cover Up' Around Her Kids: Source

Kim Kardashian is NOT okay with Bianca Censori‘s fashion choices, especially when it comes to her kids!

As the 29-year-old Australian continues to step out in some extremely NSFW outfits, The Kardashians star has instructed her ex-husband and baby daddy Kanye West to tell his wife to “cover up” around their little kids, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. A source for DailyMail.com revealed on Thursday:

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

The Yeezy designer has been criticized in the last few months for seemingly making Bianca rock the revealing looks. They have included nothing but a clear raincoat and black boots earlier this month, and a skimpy bodysuit that hardly covered her body at the Super Bowl. Not to mention all the almost naked pics of her he’s posted on socials!

It’s similar to the way he admittedly influenced Kim’s style when they were together. Although back then, he was way more focused on making sure she didn’t look too sexy for the public, much unlike how he’s handled things with his new almost always nearly naked muse!

Still, the model doesn’t seem to have much sympathy for the architectural designer, the insider continued:

“Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person — as an artist. Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through — but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into.”

Oof.

FWIW, when Bianca was seen out and about with several of the couple’s kids back at a Vultures listening party in Miami in December, she was extremely covered up wearing a large leather trench coat, red boots, and a head covering. Hardly any skin was showing! Recall that look (below):

At least that suggests she’ll be open to wearing more kid-friendly ‘fits around her stepkids. And Kim is said to have an amicable relationship with the new woman in her family’s life, per DM‘s sources, so that gives us hope the infamous couple will listen to the request. Fingers crossed!!

We bet this is one thing the SKIMS founder didn’t expect she’d have to deal with amid her co-parenting challenges with the rapper. But now she apparently does! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

