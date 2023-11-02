Kim Kardashian Reveals Surprising Reason North Prefers Living With Her Dad Kanye West!

The grass is always green on the other side, right!?

Kim Kardashian is experiencing the downside of co-parenting when it comes to comparisons between how she raises her kids and how Kanye West does things! Oof!

On Thursday’s new episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed the surprising reason North West prefers living with her dad! She told her sis Kourtney:

“She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.’ And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'”

LOLz!!!!

Related: Why Travis Barker Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Different’ Than Her Sisters

Only a mega-rich kid would ever complain about NOT living in an apartment!

But let’s be real. Ye might be living in a smaller place, but it’s still super luxurious! While the Yeezy designer may no longer live in a mansion with staff around — and certainly not a manny like Kim just hired — back in May, Page Six reported he and his new wife Bianca Censori are living in a $20k-a-month apartment in West Hollywood (when they’re not traveling around the world). The building is said to have a “heated pool, rooftop café, private cinema, valet, a bar and lounge area and 24-hour concierge service.” Yeah, so, not exactly roughing it!

Plus, the musician has a place in Wyoming and is building a mansion in Malibu, though he paused construction on the place amid his antisemitism controversy. So, eventually, we bet he’ll go back to living large!

Interestingly, the Poosh founder knew exactly what Kim was struggling with since she faces the same kind of complaints from her kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, adding:

“They do that at Scott’s too. ‘Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It’s not super big, the vibe’s better.’ I feel like everything falls on the parent that’s more involved.'”

Probably true! When the kids head to their dad’s, it’s a new change of pace! Of course they’re gonna like it. And, honestly, it sounds like North just wants a little more quality time with mom — even if that means living in an apartment with no help! Can’t fault her for that.

Thoughts?! Are you SHOCKED the rapper has no security or staff helping him out?!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kim Kardashian/Instagram & Hulu]