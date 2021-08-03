North West & Penelope Disick Are Mini Entrepreneurs!

Well, well, well… so it turns out North West and Penelope Disick take after their famous (and entrepreneurially-minded) parents!

The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and the 9-year-old daughter of her big sis Kourtney Kardashian were out and about at their very own version of a pop-up store on Sunday, selling bracelets and lemonade at a stand under a shade tree!

Scott Disick, Khloé Kardashian, and a few other family members popped up to see what it was all about on the perfect summer day, and the two growing girls rose to the occasion alongside Mason and Reign Disick!

As you can see from the Instagram Story screenshots (below), the stand was the happenin’ place to be, and Scott even got talked into buying himself a “Lord” bracelet for good measure:

Amazing!

Now, this isn’t the first time the kids have done this — North helped her parents out with a pop-up Yeezy lemonade stand for charity back in March 2019 — but clearly they were going after the big bucks this time around!

And it looks like they made at least a few sales to make it all work!

What do U make of these little businesswomen, Perezcious readers?? Very inspiring!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Scott Disick/Instagram]