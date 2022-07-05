North West Stuns In Kanye's Vintage Bomber Jacket During Paris Fashion Week -- LOOK!

Like father, like daughter!

North West hit the streets for Paris Fashion Week rocking one of her dad’s old jackets on Tuesday! The 9-year-old was spotted wearing Kanye West’s vintage blue Pastelle bomber jacket with the logo in bright yellow on the front and back. The jacket also included bold red stripes on the shoulder and near the pockets. The fashionista paired the statement piece with black pants and chunky black boots with silver studs.

The rapper first donned the jacket in 2008. You can see him wearing it at the American Music Awards in the inset (above). It made for a much more fitted style on him, but we’d say the oversized look is perfectly trendy for North these days!

Kim Kardashian happily snapped a photo of her oldest in the Ye hand-me-down for her Instagram Story — look:

Adorable!! Love the matching glasses!

Kimmy Kakes was also spotted looking AH-mazing in the City of Love! She went with a bold skin-tight green camouflage short-sleeve shirt and tight lime green leggings. Ch-ch-check out her OOTD HERE!

We bet Ye loves passing down his clothes! North sure wore it well! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF on the outfit (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & American Music Awards/YouTube]