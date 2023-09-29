NSYNC Finally Drops New Song Better Place! Listen HERE!

*NSYNC is back with their first song in more than two decades, and it is a certified bop!

On Friday, the beloved boy band – featuring members Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick – finally released the track Better Place, which is on the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Trolls Band Together. And trust us when we say the group delivered a hit with this new upbeat disco-pop song! It will have old and new fans up off their seats and dancing in the first few seconds.

Related: *NSYNC Answers Fans’ Biggest Questions While Dying From Spicy Wings On Hot Ones!

Of course, when it comes to vocals, the band delivered some stellar harmonies throughout the track. But each of the guys also got a chance to show off their talents individually while Justin, who stars in the Trolls franchise, took the lead singing:

“Just let me take you to a better place / I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight / Yeah, if you let me show the way / I’m so excited to see you excited.”

Fans are definitely excited about this reunion! You can listen to the song (below):

WOW!!!

It’s wild to think that their first song in over 20 years is finally here! Thoughts on the track, Perezcious readers? Are you happy with it?? Do you want to hear more new music from the group soon?

Drop all of your reactions in the comments below!

[Image via MTV/YouTube]