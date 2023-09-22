NSYNC Answer Fans' Biggest Questions While DYING From Spicy Wings On Hot Ones!

*NSYNC are back together! We don’t know how far this reunion will go, if it means more than just one new song on the new Trolls movie soundtrack. But at least we got this moment out of it.

All five members. Consuming 50 hot wings that get hotter and hotter, just unreasonably spicy. All while answering some of the most asked questions fans have been posing for the past two decades!

For instance, Justin Timberlake reveals we have a producer’s accent to thank for the “It’s gonna be May” meme. Oh, and he once thought his hotel room was haunted because some girls had managed to sneak in and hide in the closet!

Lance Bass faces up to the sad truth about almost being an astronaut. Also, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone confirm they really did play jedi warriors in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, complete with having to learn lightsaber choreo — but their scenes got deleted.

All this while getting delirious on the world’s hottest wings! Ha! Though apparently JC can really handle his heat!

Oh, and all five members actually AGREE on the “Mount Rushmore” of *NSYNC songs! You won’t believe the fourth!

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious and informative interview AND some behind-the-scenes clips at how some 40-year-old men prepare for such a challenge (below)!

