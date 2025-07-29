Ohio Woman Murdered Boyfriend & Dumped His Bound Body In A River: Cops

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A woman has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend after his body turned up in an Ohio river, bound and wrapped in a sheet.

On Friday, Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced that a 32-year-old woman named Dy’mond Vaden (pictured in her mugshot, above) has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the death of her boyfriend. She has been indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and single counts of tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and having weapons under disability, per multiple media reports.

Her boyfriend was 32-year-old George Cox Jr. (also pictured above, inset). He was first reported missing by his family in Cleveland back in early November. However, his body wasn’t found until this May, when two kayakers traveling along the Huron River in nearby Erie County came upon a corpse that had been bound with rope and wrapped in a bed sheet. The corpse was later identified by medical examiners as being that of George.

Related: Kaylee Goncalves Saw Man Stalking Her Before Bryan Kohberger’s Brutal Murders

According to a release from O’Malley’s office, Cox was last seen alive on October 18, 2024 in the Bosworth Avenue area of Cleveland. Investigators were eventually able to track his last known digital communication to the next day. But from there, he completely vanished.

Officers did a welfare check at the apartment he shared with Vaden after family members requested it. And once inside, they did find blood on the floor — later confirmed to belong to Cox. But there was nothing else there. Vaden was gone, and very little furniture was left in the apartment when officers showed up, according to Cleveland 19.

With no body, and no definitive leads on what happened to Cox, the case went cold for months. But it came back to the forefront in May when the kayakers discovered his body. Detectives found Vaden, and they were actually able to connect DNA evidence from Cox’s body to clothing recovered from her new residence.

From there, investigators doubled down on trying to figure out what happened. And while more details will undoubtedly be shared at Vaden’s trial — a date for which has not yet been set — it sounds like prosecutors in Cleveland are confident they have indicted the right person.

In a statement shared by the prosecutor’s office to social media, O’Malley said:

“George Cox Jr.’s family has waited for answers, and today they are one step closer to justice. Fortunately for his family and the State of Ohio, CDP Homicide detectives are well-trained and smarter than Dy’mond Vaden thinks.”

Whoa!

Vaden’s arraignment in court is pending, per People and others.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Cuyahoga County Jail/Cleveland Division of Police]