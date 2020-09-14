Olivia Jade Shows Off Nasty DOUBLE Eye Infection After Using Old Makeup!

Yikes!!

On Saturday, disgraced beauty vlogger Olivia Jade shared with her Instagram followers that she was suffering the consequences of not following one of the most basic rules of wearing makeup: cleaning your brushes and tossing old products!

The 20-year-old took to her IG Story to show off the damage and share words of wisdom with her followers via a filtered video from her bed, sans makeup:

“This is your friendly reminder to throw out ALL old makeup or old skincare and wash your brushes and your sponges. Now both my eyes have like a bacterial infection. I have Neosporin on them right now so that’s why they look really oily. But it’s really painful, and I don’t want that to happen to you guys.”

Yeesh! Seriously, take the lesson from her, y’all! Do NOT let this happen to you. Heck, we don’t know how someone who gives tutorials let it happen.

Maybe she’s been out of practice for too long and forgot?!

As you’re likely aware, the former University of Southern California student has been relatively silent on social media for well over a year now following the arrest of parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in March 2019 for their role in the College Admissions Scandal, which they have since pleaded guilty to and been sentenced for.

In December of last year, she returned to her platform on YouTube with two videos, but has not uploaded since. In her first vid, titled “hi again,” she skirted around the issue, telling the camera:

“Hi everybody, it’s Olivia Jade, welcome back to my YouTube channel. Obviously, I’ve been gone for a really long time, and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say all of this, because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed, unfortunately, which is also why I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube, but the reason for that is I’m just not legally allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”

After explaining how she “debated for like seven or eight months,” Miz Giannulli concluded:

“I’m terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction for people that have been DMing and asking me. The moral of the story is, I’ve missed you guys so much and I’m just really excited to start filming again and to start uploading and I really hope you enjoy the vlog. Thanks.”

It’s unclear if things will ever get back to “normal” for her, especially when information has come to light from prosecutors that she and sister Bella Rose Giannulli were aware of the massive “donation,” in addition to the now-infamous rowing pics being released.

