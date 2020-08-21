Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced In College Admissions Scandal!

We’ve been waiting for this one!!

On Friday via video conference, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced for their part in the college admissions scandal.

Mossimo who was first up, will serve five months in prison, two years of supervised release, pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service. He shared a short statement during the hearing, while showing little emotion:

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

Lori was sentenced after; for her apparently lesser role she was given just two months of prison time, 100 hours of community service, and a $150,000 fine.

After the judge accepted the prosecution’s sentencing, per the couple’s plea deal, Lori addressed the court, finally doing what many who pleaded guilty at the start did months ago — taking responsibility. She said:

“I made an awful decision, I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward.”

According to court room reporters, Lori got choked up with emotion as she concluded her statement:

“I am ready to face the consequences and make amends.”

The judge took a moment to openly admonish the couple as he handed down the sentence, referring to Lori as “an admired, successful, professional actor” who had “a fairy tale life” — and threw it away to become “a convicted felon.” He finished:

“We can only hope that you will spent the rest of your charmed life, as you have said you will, making amends to the system you have harmed.”

While many may see the relatively short sentences as a slap on the wrist, it is still hard time, something they couple thought they could avoid altogether.

As a reminder, the couple pleaded guilty after paying $500,000 so their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella could attend the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits. The former Hallmark actress and her Target designer husband staged gym pics of the girls and supplied them to Operation Varsity Blues mastermind Rick Singer, who assured the couple this would guarantee a back door entry to the prestigious institution.

The entire ordeal gobsmacked everyone, but the biggest LOL was Loughlin and Giannulli maintained their innocence for MONTHS before fessing up. Aunt Becky ultimately pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Moss plead out to one count of the same, as well as one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

