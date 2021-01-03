Olivia Jade Asks To 'Keep The Vibes Good' In New Instagram Post Days After Mom's Release From Prison

Olivia Jade Giannulli is hoping things get back to normal in 2021!

The controversial social media star is clearly in a much better mood right now, days after her mother Lori Loughlin was released from federal prison to wrap up her penalty paid for the college admissions scandal. And now, the fam is looking ahead to what hopefully will be a much better 2021.

As you can see (below), the 21-year-old social media influencer and former University of Southern California student posted a new series of pics and videos to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon showing her having some fun with boyfriend Jackson Guthy and another pal in the background.

Things look happy here, and Olivia appears as carefree as can be, doesn’t she:

Seems like fun, on the ocean and all. What a life! Must be nice to still be able to live like that, even after the college admissions controversy ran its course!

It’s that caption that caught our attention, though! Keeping the vibes good, eh?!

Of course, the former college student is riding high with the Full House star’s recent freedom from the grips of the federal prison system, so it’s no wonder she’s optimistic about having a better 2021. Then again, Olivia’s dad Mossimo Giannulli is still in prison — and will be there for another few months, at least — so the whole family isn’t quite back together and back to normal yet.

Still, it’s a fresh start for everyone after a particularly difficult 2020 and Olivia Jade is likely no exception. She previously teased a coming return to YouTube, suggesting she was ready to get back to her social media influencer work whenever possible. To that same end, it doesn’t appear as though she’s going back to school — at least, not that we know of, and certainly not at USC, where she was when Operation Varsity Blues came to light two years ago.

What do U think of the embattled young wannabe influencer’s desire for good vibes in 2021, Perezcious readers? Just an empty wish thrown out there with no thought behind it? Or a serious hope for somebody who must be getting sick of all the negative media attention?!

Sound OFF about everything related to Olivia Jade and more, all down in the comments (below)!

