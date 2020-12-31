Olivia Jade Teases YouTube Return After Lori Loughlin's Prison Release: 'I Guess I Will Come Back'

She’s baaa-aaaack!

Olivia Jade Giannulli is on top of the world again now that her beloved momma is home from her two-month prison stint. Sure, she’s still waiting on Poppa Giannulli to return home early next year, of course. But having Lori Loughlin back in the fold is clearly reigniting the 21-year-old’s creative fire!

On Tuesday, the former University of Southern California student took to TikTok with a short video of herself, but it was the caption that drew all the attention here. Along with the clip itself — which has been liked 65,000 times — Olivia’s message read (below):

“Like this if I should bring back my #vlogzzzzz. Also tried to show u guys this natural makeup look (I can do a tutorial if anyone wants) Kk bye ily.”

Welp, like we said, 65,000 likes later… maybe the vlogs are coming back?!

You can see the post in all its TikTok glory here:

@oliviajadeg like this if i should bring back my #vlogzzzzz also tried to show u guys this natural makeup look (i can do a tutorial if anyone wants) Kk bye???????? ily ♬ iM sO sHyyyy yy IG reyannamariaa – chunkymonkeeyy

But even beyond the likes, it was the commenters who really drew it out of Mossimo Giannulli‘s youngest daughter! One follower threw it out there in the comments section, writing:

“Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!!!”

And that was all it took, apparently! In a second TikTok clip, the social media influencer re-shared the comment and addressed it directly, saying:

“Thank you so much for this sweet comment. I just want to say first of all, comments like this actually make my day, and I just am really grateful. And also, OK, I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube! What? Ah!”

And she looks low-key excited about it, too (below)!

Sounds like a comeback to us!

As you’ll no doubt recall, Olivia Jade has been front-and-center for a while now, ever since Operation Varsity Blues clamped down on her parents and a bunch of other rich folk in the infamous college admissions scandal. Early this month, she attempted to get control of the controversy with a much-followed appearance on Red Table Talk, but that didn’t go over so well. Still, America loves a comeback story, and if there’s one thing the world needs more of, it’s YouTube stars!!! (Kidding, of course!)

