Why Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Retreated From The Public Eye Again

In case you didn’t notice (and you really weren’t supposed to!), Olivia Jade and Bella Rose Giannulli are back to keeping a low profile following their parents’ sentencing for their involvement in the college admissions scandal.

As you’re likely aware, Lori Loughlin was sentenced in mid-August to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service, and a $150,000 fine, while Mossimo Giannulli is facing five months in prison, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service, and a $250,000 fine.

In the aftermath of the legal hammer dropping, the girls’ return to social media and YouTube and partying has really hit a speed bump.

A source told Us Weekly:

“Olivia and Bella have been rattled by the proceedings.

Yeah, we bet! Especially the part where prosecutors showed how they were 100% definitely accessories to the fraud.

“They have been focusing more on family and not seeing friends as much. Both girls have been spending more time at home with their parents as of late.”

Granted, Olivia was at a MASSIVE influencer-filled party on Wednesday night with friends including Kylie Jenner and James Charles… but how could you miss out on a huge gathering like that during a pandemic?? But we’re sure she went right back to her family after the party in which she exposed herself to infection.

But who knows? Maybe the frightened period is coming to an end, and the girls are ready to come out of hiding once again.

Lori and Moss, however, will soon be spending quite a lot of time indoors…

Both parents made statements after their sentencing, with the Full House alum visibly becoming emotional as she addressed the court, saying of her crimes:

“I made an awful decision. I went along will the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

The actress continued, getting choked up:

“While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life. Your honor, I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I am ready to face the consequences and make amends.”

The couple has been ordered to report to their respective prisons by November, but are reportedly hoping to serve their sentences consecutively instead of concurrently. A source told Us back in May:

“Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time. Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls. Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

