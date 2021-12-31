Aww! Olivia Munn Shares New ‘Adora-bao’ Pictures Of John Mulaney With Their Son Malcolm!

It looks like Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are loving life as new parents!

While getting ready to ring in the new year, the 41-year-old actress shared on Thursday some of her and her family’s food preparations – and they even got some help from her little one and baby daddy in the kitchen … somewhat. We don’t know how much help they actually were, but they certainly served up some adorable content.

Olivia shared several snaps of the comedian getting in some bonding time with their son Malcolm Hiêp Mulaney, who they welcomed a couple of weeks ago. In one of the pictures posted to Instagram Stories, Mulaney playfully held the baby in a bun steamer. Alongside a dancing dumpling emoji, she jokingly wrote in the caption:

“Lol, daddy’s new báhn bao recipe.”

AWW!!!

The momma then posted a close-up shot of Malcolm, calling her little boy “adora-bao.” Clever!

Munn went on to post more photos and videos of their prep work, including clips of her mother cooking up some traditional filled Vietnamese buns:

“Mom’s practicing her báhn bao for New Year’s dinner and wanted to show it off.”

And of course, The Predator star had to do so “quality control” and taste-test the treats. Unfortunately, it will be a hot minute before Malcolm can sample the dish — but perhaps, this will become a New Year’s traditional for the fam when he’s older!

[Image via Olivia Munn/Instagram, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, Nicky Nelson/WENN]