Anna Marie Tendler SHADES THE F**K Out Of Ex John Mulaney Following Birth Of His Child With Olivia Munn!

Anna Marie Tendler seems to be sharing her thoughts on the birth of estranged husband John Mulaney‘s baby boy with new girlfriend Olivia Munn!

On Sunday, the artist took to Instagram to share a stunning portrait of her sitting in front of a mirror, looking off to the side. But what really caught people’s attention was the caption, which appears to be a reference to Lana Del Rey’s sixth album, and some seriously shady lyrics. The message read:

“Norman F******g Rockwell.”

As you may know, the singer released an album under the same name in 2019. And a quick look at the title song’s verses seems to highlight a secret message Tendler would like to share about her feelings toward her ex and his new life. They include:

“God damn, man child. You f**ked me so good that I almost thought I loved you.”

Daaaamn!!! It could also be *literally* about the artist Norman Rockwell, who painted a ton of perfect American family imagery.

Obviously, this is all just speculation, but the cryptic caption does seem in tune with the 36-year-old’s previous statements about her ex. Ch-ch-check out her latest post (below)!

Lots of fans picked up on the secret message, too! Many wrote in the comments:

“It’s just what they do sis” “Another piece to analyze every pixel of” “Lana del Rey reference?? Okay!!!!” “god damn man child”

Someone even quoted a different Del Rey lyric, adding:

“your head in your hands as you color me blue!!!! ”

As we reported last week, sources told TMZ that John and Olivia quietly welcomed their son on November 24. Innerestingly, Tendler just so happened to post on socials that same day, sharing a close-up shot of herself smoking a cigarette, writing:

“Holiday Season”

Think she knew about the new Mulaney kid?!

Either way, we bet this latest arrival has been rough for the creative! As you know, John and Anna Marie had been married for seven years when the comedian filed for divorce in July. They first split in May, around the same time the Big Mouth star and X-Men: Apocalypse lead sparked romance rumors. Since the messy split began, the timeline of the new romance has been debated time and time again!

While the 39-year-old hasn’t shied away from talking about his new lover in the press, Olivia spent the majority of her pregnancy out of the public eye, and it seems like her early days of motherhood will be the same. Neither she nor John have announced the birth of their baby yet, though maybe now that the news is already out, they’ll be more inclined to drop some hints?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Anna Marie was leaving a cryptic message about her ex or did fans pick apart the caption too much?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

