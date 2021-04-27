Olivia Rodrigo Had An 'Identity Crisis' At 14 YEARS OLD While Filming Disney Show

Before she was the sensational singer-songwriter of driver’s license, Olivia Rodrigo was just another Disney kid having a MAJOR identity crisis!

In her first cover story for Elle, the actress opened up about how lonely she was in her early days of fame when she starred on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark (which also skyrocketed the career of Jake Paul)! Thinking back on that time, Joshua Bassett’s rumored ex says she had “an identity crisis on steroids.” Yikes!

Related: Olivia Fangirls Over ‘Biggest Celebrity Crush’ Pete Davidson After SNL Sketch!

Despite forming a deep friendship with her co-star Madison Hu (lower inset), the now 18-year-old said days on set for three seasons of the wacky show were her loneliest ever! Even though she may have been living out a dream, working as a kid wasn’t all that fun. She reflected:

“It’s a multicamera sitcom, so literally every set is within a yard of each other. You just walk to the different sets.”

When she wasn’t filming, the celeb was shuffling in and out of meetings with full-grown adults, forced to answer questions most pre-teens never have to consider. She recalled wondering:

“Who the f**k am I? Who cares about me? How do I treat people?”

The Grace Stirs Up Success lead added of the unusual pressure:

“Most 14-year-olds aren’t in a room with adults being like, ‘So, what’s your brand?’”

Ooof, we see how that could send a 14-year-old into an identity crisis!! During the interview, the star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series also admitted to once “literally crying” as a 9-year-old when having to attend piano lessons. That is, until she had a life-altering realization. The California native noted:

“I realized that songwriting was something that people do, and it’s a craft.”

A craft she’s certainly gotten the hang of quickly considering how many records her debut single racked up! And yes, she does worry she’s “never going to write a song as good as that again” but isn’t hung up on the future. The Taylor Swift super-fan is more considered with what the success of her first single has taught her. Grateful for gaining new “confidence in my voice,” Rodrigo shared:

“I think songwriting has really helped me home in on what I like about myself and my art.

Related: Twitter Loses It After Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Addresses Olivia Drama On Song Skin

Perhaps finally putting that pesky identity crisis to rest, the performer finished:

“I just want to be effortless, I guess… Whether it’s in my fashion or my songs or my social media, I want to just be like, ‘Yo, this is me. And I’m sometimes weird as f**k, and I’m sometimes polished and put together.”

Just like literally every other person out there! Having seen so many child stars struggle after their rise to fame, it’s nice to hear Olivia made it through her identity crisis as a stronger version of herself!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does any of this shock you or is this amount of inner turmoil sadly par for the course of a Disney alum? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram & Disney Channel UK/YouTube]