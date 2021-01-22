Twitter Loses It After Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Addresses Olivia Rodrigo Drama On New Song ‘Skin’

The love triangle musical saga continues! And, like, thank the music gods for the TEA!

After the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit that sparked feud rumors, Sabrina Carpenter has FINALLY responded to the drama with her new song Skin.

ICYMI, earlier this month, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star released Drivers License, which was allegedly (low-key not allegedly) inspired by the songstress’s messy and complicated breakup with her co-star, Joshua Bassett. Many fans believed the duo had an off-screen romance for a hot minute but broke up sometime last year. Back in August, the actress even hinted at the split when she posted a TikTok about “failed relationships.” Though neither of them has confirmed, you couldn’t help but to connect the dots.

The 17-year-old powerhouse’s track quickly went viral on social media, and eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but hone in on one particular lyric:

“And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about.”

At the time, people speculated the “blonde” in the anthem referenced to the 21-year-old songwriter who had been hanging out with the 20-year-old leading man for the past couple of months. Did y’all see the lunch date photos?! Or their Halloween couples costume on TikTok? It practically confirmed the couple’s relationship, but who knows!

Late Thursday night, the Work It lead dropped the emotional pop song that seemed to address Olivia’s heartbreaking claims. In the newly released tune, Sabrina sings:

“Maybe we could’ve been friends / If I met you in another life / Maybe then we could pretend / There’s no gravity in the words we write / Maybe you didn’t mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.”

Okay, that was not subtle at all! She didn’t even hold back that this was a direct response!

Later on, the Disney Channel alum hinted that she’s not asking the rising performer to let it all go but held firm that:

“You can try to get under my, under my, under my skin while he’s on mine. I wish you knew that even you can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in.”

Um…Sabrina, what is with that line “while he’s on mine”?! Are you trying to give your followers a heart attack?!

With other lyrics such as “You been tellin’ your side / So I’ll be tellin’ mine” and “Don’t drive yourself insane,” it’s no surprise that followers immediately hopped on to Twitter to discuss the scathing words. Here are just some of their reactions (below):

Of course, it would be negligent of us to not also mention Joshua’s musical involvement in the drama. A couple of days after Olivia’s new hit wreck all of our hearts, he dropped a not-so-subtle track called Lie Lie Lie. In the song’s lyrics, he belts:

“I know what you said about me / I hope it makes you happy / You can’t seem to get me off your mind.”

Okay, if that doesn’t make you think the song is about her, then this definitely will! In the accompanying music video for the song, the young actor is seen driving through the desert with a dark red and purple aesthetic that is extremely similar to the music video details in Drivers License.

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

We know, it’s crazy!! It seriously makes you wonder if they actually planned this in advance because it is all just too similar and wild!

So, what do U guys think about Sabrina’s response? Were U expecting more out of it? What do U even think about the song? Please, sound OFF in the comments (below) because we’re dyingggg to know!

