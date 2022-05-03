Kardashians React To Defamation Lawsuit Victory Over Blac Chyna -- But She's Already Planning To Appeal!

The Kardashian family has prevailed in defending the defamation and contract interference lawsuit brought against them by Blac Chyna.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, Rob Kardashian‘s ex has been fighting the famous fam in court regarding a $100 million lawsuit she first filed back in 2017 centering on their supposed railroading of her reality TV career. But late on Monday afternoon, the jury came back and delivered their verdict in the civil suit: that the Kardashians are not liable for Chyna’s claims of contract interference and defamation!

In the end, the verdict went in favor of the reality TV superstars, and Blac Chyna was given nada. However, the jury did find that the fam’s actions in shutting out Chyna’s reality TV ventures was “not justified” and hampered her “contractual relationship” with the E! Network at the time, per Page Six. Still, jurors felt that transgression wasn’t enough to levy financial penalties, and so the KarJenners are off the hook in that $100 million claim.

Actually, the Kardashians weren’t even in the courtroom when the verdict was read — though we have a pretty good idea of where they were instead. LOLz!

Kris Jenner spoke briefly about the favorable result at the Met Gala on Monday night. The 66-year-old momager told Variety that she was “just happy it’s over” following the verdict, and explained how she powered through the adversity:

“I live in my faith and just hope, you know, that’s enough. And yeah, I’m glad it’s over and I’m glad it’s over for the girls. And we’re here tonight to celebrate.”

But wait! Chyna is planning to appeal!

After the verdict was announced, Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani spoke to reporters outside of the courthouse, and put a very optimistic spin on the situation:

“Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian. Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with [Chyna’s] contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict.”

So we suppose we’ll have that to follow in the future…

The KarJenner fam’s attorney, Michael Rhodes, also delivered his reaction to the jury’s decision reached Monday. Explaining he’d been communicating with the fam regarding the victory, the attorney stated to the media:

“I think the case was very clear cut. The jury got it. I appreciate their service. I think the judge did a wonderful job of making sure it was a fair trial. They were very pleased, very grateful. They were emphatic in their explicit expression of pleasure. I got to know them quite well over the last few years, and as you know, they’re exuberant.”

As for the jury, Page Six reports that they “walked out of the courthouse looking exhausted and relieved” following Monday’s trial wrap-up. We can certainly understand. With contract questions, multiple A-list defendants, and potential nine-figure civil penalties, that was a very thorough case to follow.

But it’s over now! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

