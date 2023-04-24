Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton Got Married In Secret Vegas Wedding Alongside Kim Kardashian!

Well… Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are ALREADY married!

According to Page Six insiders on Monday, the White Lotus star and celebrity hair guru tied the knot in a secret wedding at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend — with Kim Kardashian by their side!

The wedding was kept very intimate with just six guests, including The Kardashians star. The couple hasn’t confirmed the nuptial news yet (and they claim they’re private about their romance, so who knows when they will). That said, Clark County records obtained by TMZ confirm the pair got their marriage license on Saturday.

It’s unclear how long the couple has been dating. Romance rumors first took over the internet in February when they posted photos from a Mexico vacation together. Just earlier this month, they reportedly got engaged. Again, they didn’t confirm the news, but Chris was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring at the time of the reports.

A source also told Us Weekly that their friends and family approved them as a couple, despite how fast-paced things were moving, saying:

“Friends think they are a great couple. Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

In March, Appleton made a rare comment about his beau while on The Drew Barrymore Show, gushing:

“I’m very happy [and] very much in love. I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

The You alum expressed similar sentiments on the Today show, saying around the same time:

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love.”

Aw!! The speed at which their romance has moved seems to prove how serious they are!

While everyone who attended the wedding is keeping their mouth shut so far, it is very true the threesome was together over the weekend. The SKIMS founder posted a video of the group posing for pictures in front of her private jet on Sunday. The Euphoria actor also shared a video of them getting serenaded by Usher at his Vegas residency. See (below)!

Hold on!

Did you spot the wedding bands?! We sure did!

Looks like such a fun time! When back in El Lay on Sunday, the reality star also presented her hairstylist with the “Hair Artist of the Year” award at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards. Sounds like it was a banner weekend for all of them!

Many congratulations to the happy couple!!

