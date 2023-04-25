Nick & Vanessa Lachey Might REALLY Be Out At Love Is Blind -- And Be Replaced By THIS Beloved Netflix Couple!

Ask and you just might receive!!

Nick and Vanessa Lachey may have seen their last day in the pods!

The Love is Blind hosts are reportedly at risk of losing their jobs after fans took to social media to petition for their removal following a disastrous season 4 live reunion! On Tuesday, DailyMail.com caught up with an on-set source, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing their job after spilling all this hot tea. They confirmed Netflix is well aware of the hatred surrounding the Lacheys, saying:

“There’s always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special which was a complete disaster on so many levels.”

Wait, really?!

Not only did the live aspect of the reunion get totally f**ked up, but the Lacheys were also then put on blast for how they interviewed contestants, with most of the frustration landing on Vanessa, who was seemingly biased in her questioning and wouldn’t stop asking who was going to have babies first. The source believes if the streamer wants to keep up the success of the show, they are going to have to take action ASAP, adding:

“If they want to keep their ratings up, there’s got to be a change.”

So… who would they be replaced with?! Honestly, a dream come true team!

According to the Hollywood insider, season 1 fan-favorite couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton might be tapped to be the next hosts!

The pair fell in love instantly in the pods, going on to get married on Lauren’s 31st birthday in November 2018. Since then, they’ve captured fans’ hearts on social media and their YouTube page. Lauren is also one-half of the podcast We Have the Receipts with comedian Chris Burns, where she helps recap some of the streamer’s best reality shows and they are still very involved with the Love is Blind community! They hosted the season 4 watch party, getting together with viewers and former co-stars. So they clearly have the skills to do this!

Also, the couple even has a book coming out in June about their unusual journey to happily ever after! How perfect! They could be such great mentors to all the other contestants!

On why the pair would be the best replacements, the source said:

“Viewers feel a connection with Lauren and Cameron because they are the real deal.”

Because of their experience on the series, the husband and wife would bring a unique perspective, the insider noted:

“They are down-to-earth, kind people who can actually help the contestants because they have walked in their shoes. People want to relate to the hosts – and at this point they can’t relate to Vanessa or Nick.”

Seemingly slamming the 98 Degrees member and NCIS: Hawaiʻi star for their hosting skills, the source continued:

“Vanessa and Nick are fabulous when it comes to interacting with the studio higher-ups and Netflix executives, but there’s another side to them which everyone finally got to see because the reunion special wasn’t scripted.”

As mentioned, Vanessa took most of the heat after the reunion for taking sides, such as seemingly supporting so-called “mean girls,” pressuring the couples to start families, and interrogating the stars rather than letting them speak their minds. Even Paul Peden called her out for having “personal bias,” and while she sent him flowers after the event to apologize, it wasn’t enough to get the whole fanbase on her side. On the other hand, Nick hardly said a word, and when he did, it was mostly to joke about his own relationship. Not what viewers care about at all!

In a now-viral Change.org petition calling for the couple’s removal, people argued:

“The Lacheys ruin this show with their bias & cluelessness. We need hosts that have been there in their shoes & not just someone who wants to stir up non existent drama.” “Lauren and Cameron understand the contestants and their experiences. Lauren is a class act and will offer more than ‘when are you going to have a baby?’” “These guys are actually genuine and care about love. The current hosts just gaslight people and are one sided (Vanessa)” “Nick and Vanessa Lachey proved that they are not the right choice as hosts of the show during the season 4 reunion. It’s time to save the show by making Cameron and Lauren the hosts moving forward!” “These two ( Lauren and Cameron Hamilton) are the first EVER living proof of this experiment and happily in love. They deserve to be the hosts of this show”

Safe to say Netflix won’t get much pushback if they decide to bite the bullet and make a major change! Especially knowing many cast members are calling out LIB for alleged mistreatment, it’s about time the show found a way to freshen things up. Reactions?!

