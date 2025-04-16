Olsen Twins’ Holiday In The Sun Co-Star Says He Was ‘Too Old’ To Kiss Mary-Kate: ‘She's 15, This Is Weird’

One of the Olsen Twins‘ teen idol co-stars is reflecting on a kiss scene — and why it did NOT feel right!

Holiday in the Sun is probably best known these days for introducing the world to Megan Fox, but fans will definitely remember Austin Nichols oh so well. The cutie was Mary-Kate Olsen‘s love interest Griffen in the two-decade old teen comedy. OMG, can you believe that was 24 years ago now?!

And speaking of getting older… Austin already was!

At the time, the twins were just 15 years old… But Mary-Kate’s love interest Austin was SEVERAL years older! And despite the age difference, he was tasked with planting a kiss on her… Something that still haunts him to this day!

While appearing on Sunday’s episode of the Drama Queens podcast, the now-44-year-old reflected on the romantic scene:

“I was definitely nervous because Mary-Kate was 15, and I was, I think, 18 or 19 or maybe even 20. I don’t remember.”

Well, the Olsen Twins were born in 1986, making them 15 in 2001. Austin, however, was born in 1980… Meaning he’s right, he probably would’ve been 20 when the movie was filmed! Uhhh, a 20-year-old kissing a 15-year-old?? Um…

He said “it felt weird, and it felt wrong” even at the time to him. But because he “looked very young” at the time (in his words, he was “real tall and skinny and nerdy”), he believes viewers didn’t bat an eye. But it definitely bothered him! He explained:

“I don’t think you can tell there’s a big age difference, but from my brain, I was like, ‘She’s 15. This is weird.’”

Definitely VERY weird! Plus, you want to know something wild? Ashley Olsen‘s love interest in the movie, Ben Easter, was even older — nearly 22 at the time of filming! He spoke to E! News about the age difference back in 2021, recalling:

“I was a little bit nervous because of my age. My manager was like, ‘I think they told the girls you were 16.'”

He was the one who was upfront and actually told the twins the truth. The producers were just going to let it slide, we guess??

Really says a lot about the kind of treatment minors were subjected to just two decades ago in Hollywood! Why would they cast grown men, even young ones, for the love interests of 15-year-olds? Simple. It’s cheaper and easier. You don’t have filming limitations or have to break for tutoring with actors over 18. And that was the math on the rushed-out movies.

The twins are now 38 and living their best fashion designer lives… We wonder if THEY ever think about their old movies??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

