Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Blake Lively is BACK... For Better Or Worse... In Explosive Trailer For Another Simple Favor! Blake Lively Can’t Escape The Justin Baldoni Drama! Her New Movie Impacted By It Ends With Us Saga! Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Got Through An 'Intense' Moment This Year -- All The Deets On How They're Doing! Ralph Fiennes' Body Transformation Is INSANE At 62 -- LOOK! Johnny Depp Is Back - Officially! Dazed & Confused Star Nicky Katt's Cause Of Death Revealed -- Read His Sister's Devastated Statement It Ends With Us Crew Member SLAMS Blake Lively Allegations, Says She Felt 'More Comfortable' Around Justin Baldoni Than Most Directors! Ben Affleck’s Relatable -- But Shocking -- Confession About Dating After Jennifer Lopez Divorce! Harry Potter Actor Nick Moran Told He ‘Might Never Walk Or Talk Again’ After Going To The Hospital For Neck Pain! Bella Thorne Makes Explosive Abuse Accusations Against Mickey Rourke! She Says That The Celebrity Big Brother UK Star Was Physically Violent To Her And: Bella Thorne Reacts To Mickey Rourke’s Homophobic Behavior On Big Brother, Claims He Hit & Bruised Her Genitals With Metal Grinder On Movie Set People Are Outraged By This! Whitney Houston:

Olsen Twins

Olsen Twins’ Holiday In The Sun Co-Star Says He Was ‘Too Old’ To Kiss Mary-Kate: ‘She's 15, This Is Weird’

Olsen Twins Holiday In The Sun Austin Nichols Too Old Kiss Weird

One of the Olsen Twins‘ teen idol co-stars is reflecting on a kiss scene — and why it did NOT feel right!

Holiday in the Sun is probably best known these days for introducing the world to Megan Fox, but fans will definitely remember Austin Nichols oh so well. The cutie was Mary-Kate Olsen‘s love interest Griffen in the two-decade old teen comedy. OMG, can you believe that was 24 years ago now?!

And speaking of getting older… Austin already was!

Austin Nichols with Mary-Kate Olsen in Holiday in the Sun
(c) DualStar Productions/YouTube

At the time, the twins were just 15 years old… But Mary-Kate’s love interest Austin was SEVERAL years older! And despite the age difference, he was tasked with planting a kiss on her… Something that still haunts him to this day!

While appearing on Sunday’s episode of the Drama Queens podcast, the now-44-year-old reflected on the romantic scene:

“I was definitely nervous because Mary-Kate was 15, and I was, I think, 18 or 19 or maybe even 20. I don’t remember.”

Well, the Olsen Twins were born in 1986, making them 15 in 2001. Austin, however, was born in 1980… Meaning he’s right, he probably would’ve been 20 when the movie was filmed! Uhhh, a 20-year-old kissing a 15-year-old?? Um…

Related: ANOTHER Impractical Jokers Star Accused Of Inappropriate Conduct With Two Minors!

He said “it felt weird, and it felt wrong” even at the time to him. But because he “looked very young” at the time (in his words, he was “real tall and skinny and nerdy”), he believes viewers didn’t bat an eye. But it definitely bothered him! He explained:

“I don’t think you can tell there’s a big age difference, but from my brain, I was like, ‘She’s 15. This is weird.’”

Definitely VERY weird! Plus, you want to know something wild? Ashley Olsen‘s love interest in the movie, Ben Easter, was even older — nearly 22 at the time of filming! He spoke to E! News about the age difference back in 2021, recalling:

“I was a little bit nervous because of my age. My manager was like, ‘I think they told the girls you were 16.'”

He was the one who was upfront and actually told the twins the truth. The producers were just going to let it slide, we guess??

Ben Easter and Ashley Olsen in Holiday in the Sun
(c) DualStar Productions/YouTube

Really says a lot about the kind of treatment minors were subjected to just two decades ago in Hollywood! Why would they cast grown men, even young ones, for the love interests of 15-year-olds? Simple. It’s cheaper and easier. You don’t have filming limitations or have to break for tutoring with actors over 18. And that was the math on the rushed-out movies.

The twins are now 38 and living their best fashion designer lives… We wonder if THEY ever think about their old movies??

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at the 2017 CFDA Awards
(c) Ivan Nikolov/WENN

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Dualstar Entertainment Group/Apple TV & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 15, 2025 18:15pm PDT

Share This