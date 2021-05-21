Oprah Defends Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Requests For Privacy

We know more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now than ever before, but are they contradicting their own requests for privacy?

That’s the question that’s been on a lot of people’s minds, and certainly the angle being drilled by the British media. The couple stepped back from the Royal Family to have a more private life, and yet they’ve invited a lot of scrutiny with their Spotify and Netflix deals, their tell-all interview with Oprah, and most recently, Harry and Oprah’s new mental health docuseries on AppleTV+, The Me You Can’t See. So are they hypocrites for also claiming to want privacy?

Not according to the Duke’s co-producer. Oprah defended the ex-royals on Today, reasoning:

“You know, I ask for privacy, and I’m talking all the time. So I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves. That’s what people are missing. Privacy doesn’t mean silence.”

Exactly!

The difference between Archie’s parents engaging with the media now and enduring constant (negative) attention from the tabloids before is that it’s their choice to do so. Plus, they’re no longer constrained by “The Firm” and can speak out against the frequently racist slander printed about the actress. It’s pretty simple to understand on those terms!

The legendary broadcaster added that the military vet regards mental health and climate change as the two most important issues facing our world today. She explained:

“His interest and partnership was really authentic about his desire to champion these conversations. And so I think that your asking for privacy in your own personal life does not mean that you don’t want to also use your platform to help the world see itself differently.”

Asked by interviewer Hoda Kotb if the couple had any “regrets” about the tell-all, the 67-year-old replied:

“They have not shared any regrets with me.”

(That being said, on The Me You Can’t See, Harry did describe waking up to his wife in tears before the bombshell interview aired because of the “combined effort of The Firm and the media to smear her.”)

Oprah continued:

“I understood what had happened to them, and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question, ‘Why did they leave?’ And I think by the time that interview was done, people understood.”

The more Harry talks about his oppressive childhood within the Royal Family, the more we understand that decision! And we completely support both of them opening up about their experiences, however they feel comfortable sharing. They have freedom and control over their own lives now, so why shouldn’t they exercise it???

