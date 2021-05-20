Palace Thought Meghan Markle's Baby Shower Was 'Trashy' & 'Common'?!

Yet another division between Meghan Markle and the royal family — that was apparently worse than we thought!

According to royal experts in the documentary special A Very Royal Baby: From Cradle to Crown, which aired on Channel 4 in the UK on Wednesday, one of the *many* things about Meghan which upset them? Her baby shower!

Wait, REALLY?!?

In case you don’t remember, Meghan made a clandestine trip to New York City, reportedly in a private jet on pal Amal Clooney‘s dime, in order to celebrate her upcoming royal baby with her best American friends.

The event was held at the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side, and while it was meant to be more or less a secret the guest list made it a bit tricky to keep quiet. As royal biographer Ingrid Seward recalls in the doc:

“They walked in through the front entrance carrying these enormous bags from the most expensive shops in New York. Crowds gathered because they were all celebrities, there was Gayle King from CBS, Serena Williams, and Amal Clooney.”

Seward describes the whole event as “trashy.”

Um, what?? How is a bunch of girlfriends celebrating someone’s impending motherhood with a nice party and gifts “trashy”??

Related: Gayle King Spilled Deets On The Baby Shower At The Time

Royal expert Omid Scobie explains this kind of to-do is “as far from British tradition as you can get”:

“We had never seen someone throw this very lavish affair to celebrate the impending arrival of a baby.”

OK, maybe you hadn’t thrown one, but the idea of baby showers surely must have gotten to y’all by 2019. You watch all our damn TV shows.

We’d heard before that the Palace was not OK with how “flashy” the affair had been, but we understood that to mean how public, that they were upset with Meghan acting like an American celebrity rather than their brand — which, let’s admit, is no less flashy and opulent.

But the way Scobie claims to have heard it, the disgust may have been slightly different:

“I remember speaking to a palace aide at the time who rolled their eyes, they were horrified that something so common was happening within the House of Windsor.”

“So common.” Uh huh. We think we see now.

The idea of gifts and things being exchanged by people who love one another must seem so gauche to people who grow up in a literal palace, is that it? Ugh, what snobbery!

Even if you don’t always take Meghan’s side in her conflicts with the Firm, you have to admit that… a stuffy institution known for its inordinate wealth clutching their gold-encrusted pearls at a baby shower? Sorry, but that’s just absurd.

[Image via John Rainford/WENN/Instar/Avalon.]