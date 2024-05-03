Princess Catherine & Prince William 'Going Through Hell' Behind Closed Doors, Says 'Heartbroken' Friend

Oh no. Princess Catherine‘s cancer battle is seemingly taking a much bigger toll on the couple than they want people to think!

One of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s friends just opened up about how they’re doing amid this scary health ordeal — and she couldn’t hold back how “heartbroken” she is. Amaia Arrieta, a designer who has often styled Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, told The Telegraph on Thursday:

“I’m heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through hell, I hope they will be back. It’s really personal.”

Oof. So tough to hear, especially since everything from the royal family has otherwise been so positive, all things considered.

Related: Princess Catherine’s Cancer Changed Her Mind About Feud

The Princess of Wales has been struggling with her health in private since January when she went in to have an abdominal surgery. Weeks into the recovery, and amid mass conspiracy theories, the 42-year-old revealed she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and undergoing treatment. While clearly emotional over the diagnosis, she maintained an upbeat attitude in her announcement, insisting:

“As I have said to them [the kids], I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits.”

Even just earlier this week, William was super reassuring to fans when asked about his wife’s condition, saying:

“All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well.”

And yet their friend isn’t so sure about that. Super concerning.

But, to be fair, what cancer diagnosis wouldn’t be hellish? No matter the prognosis, this kind of news is scary and life-altering. Not to mention Kate and William have been navigating this process on a very public scale while caring for their young kids and thinking of King Charles III, who is facing his own diagnosis. So stressful. We’re continuing to send our thoughts and prayers to the whole family as they navigate this!

Thoughts? Share them (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]