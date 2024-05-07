Bridget Moynahan Posts Pointed Quote After Tom Brady Gets Roasted For Dumping Her While She Was Pregnant!

The hits just keep coming for Tom Brady!

On Sunday night Netflix went live with The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady — and we don’t know about “greatest,” but it was certainly the most BRUTAL we’ve seen in a long time! We mean, Tom was a great sport for the most part (besides that one little Robert Kraft remark), but nothing was off limits. And his relationship history took center stage!

There were jabs about Gisele Bündchen and her new boyfriend throughout the night. But comedian and Roast vet Nikki Glaser decided to twist that knife even further. She took it back to the former quarterback’s messy split from actress Bridget Moynahan back in the early 00s. She said:

“Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back then retired, I get it. It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend.

Ouch! She added:

“To be fair, he didn’t know. He just thought she was getting fat.”

Tom broke up with Bridget after three years in December 2006, only for her to announce she was three months pregnant with their son Jack in February. By this time, Tom was already hooking up with Gisele. Messy messy!

After the roast, the former model took to Instagram to extend that messiness a little further. On Monday, she posted a quote that read:

“Loyal people take s**t more personal because they never would’ve did that s**t to you”

Damn!!

In the caption, she took her seemingly indirected post and wrote:

“So true”

See it for yourself (below):

Hmm. Is she shading Tom for not taking any of the relationship insults too seriously? He did brush those off pretty well. Does she think it’s because he wasn’t loyal to the women in his life? Only to Robert Kraft?? Hmm.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was this shade or not? Sound OFF (below).

