Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom Reacts To Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau's Blossoming Romance!

Orlando Bloom Reacts To Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau's Blossoming Romance!

Orlando Bloom has entered the chat!

Just weeks after confirming his split from Katy Perry, the actor is sharing his thoughts on her budding new romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau!

As Perezcious readers know, the pop star and politician were seen out to a romantic dinner together before Justin cheered on Katy at her Lifetimes Tour. Poking fun at the new relationship, The Onion shared a fake article on Instagram on Friday claiming the Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted on a hot date with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel! Hah!

The outlet even included an AI-generated pic of the duo gazing at one another during a candle-lit dinner, as the caption read:

“Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. ‘Angela kept Orlando laughing all night–he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!’ said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Onion (@theonion)

LOLz!

Not only did Orlando like the post, but he commented:

OMG!

Well… It seems good that he can laugh about it, right? Does this mean he’s supportive of Katy moving on? Or is he throwing a little shade by reacting to this?? Hmm. Sound OFF with what you think (below)!

[Image via NBC/ABC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 04, 2025 08:20am PDT

