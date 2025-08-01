Got A Tip?

Katy Perry

Katy Perry's Friends Worried She's Vulnerable To 'Womanizer' Justin Trudeau After Orlando Bloom Heartbreak!

Why Katy Perry's Friends Are So Worried About Justin Trudeau Romance After Orlando Bloom Split!

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have shocked the internet with their unexpected romance — but not everyone is on board with this rebound!

As we’ve been following, after she officially split from her baby daddy and partner of nearly a decade, Orlando Bloom, the Firework hitmaker was spotted cozying up to an unexpected followup: the former Prime Minister of Canada. After their romantic dinner in Montreal, Justin even turned up to her Lifetimes Tour show, rocking out to her hits. It definitely seems like they’re ON… whatever they are.

But Katy’s pals aren’t too keen on it! An insider dished to The US Sun:

“Katy’s friends want her to have fun after her split from Orlando, but she’s still very much grieving the end of their relationship and the fact that she never made it down the aisle.”

Understandable. We mean, nine years? Plus they share daughter Daisy Bloom?? They created a whole life together. That’s not going to be something she can just move past overnight. Does she need more time before getting into a relationship?

Related: Orlando’s Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Subtly Supports Katy Amid Split!

But another real concern of her friends? Justin’s “womanizer” reputation! Whoa! The source continued:

“They don’t want her to rush into something serious, and have heard Justin has a bit of a reputation as a womanizer, and that he loves the fame game.”

Oh no… Sounds like they think he may take advantage of the pop star. We sure hope not! Or maybe he’s just going to have his fun? Wham, bam, merci madam??

All in all, her besties just want the best for her, per the insider:

“It is still a very new flirty friendship, but friends are hoping she takes it slow with the next person and chooses a man who loves her for her.”

It sounds like her pals don’t think Justin is that guy. Poor Katy

We know how things have been going with her recent career mishaps and her recent breakup, we really hope this romance with Justin isn’t another tough spot. She deserves some fun and happiness.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Udo Salters/MEGA/WENN]

Aug 01, 2025 11:15am PDT

