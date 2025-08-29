Orlando Bloom Says He Became 'A Horrible Person' Amid Massive Weight Loss

Orlando Bloom doesn’t recommend this kind of crash diet to anyone!

While on ITV‘s morning show This Morning, the 48-year-old actor got real about his newest role in The Cut. The movie follows the story of a retired boxer who goes on an extreme weight loss regime in order to get back in the ring, under the guidance of an unorthodox boxing coach played by John Turturro. You can watch the trailer (below):

Just like his character, though, Orlando had to also undergo some extreme weight loss… And he says it turned him into a totally different person! On Wednesday, he told the morning show hosts they filmed in reverse chronological order because of his weight loss:

“I had no energy or brain power. It was basically cucumber and tuna.”

Wild! This combination got him down 52 pounds (!!!) in a very short amount of time — that’s not a number to take lightly. He continued:

“I was just exhausted. Just mentally, physically… I was hangry! I was a horrible person to be around.”

Those things weren’t the only things he was struggling with, though. He detailed “intrusive thoughts” and “paranoia”:

“We’re supposed to eat and sleep and take care of ourselves.”

Orlando went on to say his nutritionist slowly “tiered” him down “from three meals a day to two”:

“Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one. I was like, ‘No! Don’t take that one.’ Then basically I came down to [eating] just tuna and cucumber for the last three weeks.”

Absolutely brutal… Even with a nutritionist doing everything in their power to make sure it’s done safely, we can’t imagine how irritable he got. We mean, he was no doubt experiencing hangriness to a new level! Plus, all this while your relationship is falling apart? Damn.

He even admitted to “lying down” between takes because he was just so out of it:

“I wouldn’t recommend to [do this] at home. It was definitely not something to take lightly.”

Yeesh. He’s right, the way to diet is slowly and safely. Not only does it mean less wild mood swings and potential health problems, it’s also the best way to keep off the weight! You can watch the full interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em (below).

[Image via This Morning/IGN/YouTube/Orlando Bloom/Instagram]