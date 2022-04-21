Ex-Lover Handyman Reportedly Confesses To Killing NYC Mom Found In Duffel Bag

An arrest has been made in connection with the shocking death of New York City mother Orsolya Gaal.

As you may have read, the 51-year-old mom of two was killed at her family home in the NYC borough, and her body was dragged in a duffel bag blocks away to a popular public trail, where it was found on Saturday by a dog walker. Police quickly determined she’d been stabbed dozens of times, apparently while her 13-year-old son Leo was home, just in a separate part of the house.

Now, according to multiple sources, a handyman who had supposedly been having an affair with Gaal has been arrested for the crime. According to People, 44-year-old David Bonola of Queens was arrested on Thursday and charged with several murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon. The outlet notes it is has not been made clear whether he has entered a plea or hired an attorney.

Bonola, who also lives in Queens, apparently has no known criminal history up to this point. The mag reported that Bonola is a handyman in the area, and had apparently been on police radar to be questioned for several days following Gaal’s murder. Now, cops believe he is the man who had been spotted on security camera footage (screenshot, above) following the horrific crime.

People also reports that sources have come forward claiming Bonola and Gaal “had a romantic relationship” at one time, and it’s “likely he knew where the family stored a spare key” to their home in the borough. According to that outlet, the investigation is ongoing.

However, The Sun reports a police source says Bonola already supposedly “confessed to the killing during an interrogation.” The outlet reports the suspect admitted to officers he had been having an affair with Gaal, and that he stabbed her “during an argument” over the weekend. A press information officer declined to publicly confirm those claims.

The Sun notes that Bonola interacted with Gaal on her Facebook page several times over the last few years, including in May 2020 where he commented on one of her photos that she had “the look of love.” Innerestingly, the outlet also noted that Gaal was reported missing by her husband days after Bonola’s comment — on May 29, 2020 — under unclear circumstances. She purportedly returned home “shortly afterward,” and the missing persons investigation was closed. WTF?!

Are we talking about a weekend tryst here??

Now, police are trying to put together the timeline of events on the tragic night of her death. Cops know the woman’s 13-year-old son was home at the time, but they are apparently confident he had nothing to do with her death. Gaal’s husband and their other son, a 17-year-old, were out of town at the time.

On Friday night, Orsolya apparently told her younger son that she was leaving to see a show at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. Insiders said she was spotted hours later “alone at a bar in Queens.” It’s not yet clear what happened in the hours between those movements and her death, when and where she met Bonola, etc. If he has confessed, we imagine it will all come out soon.

Here is more on Bonola’s arrest, new on Thursday morning:

So scary.

We continue to send our condolences to Gaal’s family, friends, and loved ones — and most especially her two children.

