Queens Woman Found In Duffle Bag After Being Stabbed At Least 60 Times -- Killer Threatened More Violence To Her Husband Via Text

Police are investigating after a mother of two was murdered in Queens, New York, and found hours later in a duffel bag at a popular walking spot.

The investigation has taken a turn, too, after police uncovered chilling surveillance video that showed an unidentified person dragging a large duffel bag down the street outside her home in the hours before her body was discovered. Now, police are trying to find out what connection that footage may have had to the horrific murder.

Related: Shocking Texts Between QAnon Dad & His Wife The Morning Of Kids’ Murders Revealed!

Orsolya Gaal was found dead half a mile from her home on Saturday morning by a dog walker who alerted the NYPD of the gruesome discovery. The 51-year-old mother had reportedly been killed hours earlier — police believe in the basement of her home — by an unknown assailant before her body was dragged nearly half a mile in a hockey duffel bag.

Alarmed by the discovery of her body, police tracked back to her home and made emergency entry. There, they reportedly found her 13-year-old son Leo safe and unharmed. Cops took him in for questioning about the situation, as they believed he was home at the time of her killing. He was later released, according to the New York Post.

Since then, police discovered surveillance footage from her neighbors’ homes showing an unidentified person dragging what appeared to be the same duffel bag Gaal was found in down the street. Now, police are trying to work back to her final moments.

According to The Sun, Gaal had apparently told Leo that she was going out to watch a show on the evening of her death. However, according to police, she may have met another unidentified man — one cops believe may have killed her. Horrifically, according to the PIX 11 News, cops say the killer reportedly texted Gaal’s husband at some point after her death with a cryptic message, writing (below):

“Your wife sent me to jail some years ago. I’m back. your whole family is next.”

OMG…

Gaal’s husband Howard Klein reportedly runs an equities advisory firm. He had been out of town at the time of the murder, visiting colleges with the couple’s other son, a 17-year-old. The two rushed back to New York after being alerted to the incident by police officers. He spoke to the New York Post about the situation following his wife’s death, saying (below):

“[My son] Leo is safe. Thank God he is safe. There are concerns about our safety. Our lives are at risk.”

According to CBS New York, after further investigation by NYPD detectives, Klein and the two teenage boys are no longer considered persons of interest in Gaal’s death as of Monday morning. Police believe she had been stabbed at least 60 times leading to her death, according to the New York Post.

Glenn Van Nostrand, the dog walker who made the gruesome discovery, recounted the unsettling experience, telling the outlet:

“They are scent hounds. They see the world through their noses. But to me it looked a mannequin. It didn’t look very fleshy. It was more like a crash test dummy. I thought it was maybe some equipment being used for something. I didn’t think anything of it. I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness,’ and called police at 8:05 a.m. and said there’s a body in this bag.”

Now, security camera footage from neighbors’ houses may prove to be the key in unlocking the case. A source close to the investigation told RadarOnline that cops are trying to figure out who was caught on camera dragging that duffel bag along the road at 4:30 a.m. local time hours before the discovery of Gaal’s body:

“Something is not adding up. But there are cameras along the way.”

So scary.

Here is more on the investigation, from PIX 11 News (below):

Such an awful situation for that poor family. And the apparent text message threats are just unimaginable.

R.I.P.

[Image via PIX 11 News/YouTube]