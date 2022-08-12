Oscar Isaac Has A BIZARRE Explanation For The Time He Sniffed Jessica Chastain's Armpit On The Red Carpet

Oscar Isaac had a very odd reason for that viral red carpet moment with Jessica Chastain last year…

As you may recall, the co-stars attended the Venice International Film Festival in September to promote their HBO limited series Scenes From a Marriage. Instead of their project getting a ton of buzz after the event, everyone was more focused on their sizzling chemistry! While posing for pictures on the red carpet, the two showed off some serious PDA, even holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other. But one moment that really had people on the internet freaking out? When Oscar seemingly kissed and sniffed Jessica’s inner upper arm! You can see the moment (below):

The intimate gesture seemed very strange, considering how they’re both married to different people! So when asked about the bicep sniff recently, Oscar provided an explanation. What is it? He said it all comes down to the fact that he and Jessica are basically similar to flatworms. Yep… we are not joking here – worms!! He said on SiriusXM‘s The Jess Cagle Show earlier this week:

“You know, you can cut them into like a hundred pieces and they will grow a whole new worm out of the little piece. So they’re basically kind of immortal and they’ve been doing work at the cellular level where they’re seeing that the cells kind of talk to each other through electricity and kind of decide, ‘Okay you’re going to make the head.’ ‘All right, I’m going to make the tail’…they’re communicating through some sort of like electro kind of magnetic situation.”

The 43-year-old Moon Knight actor continued:

“That’s how Jessica and I kind of talk to each other. We’re just like, little flatworms.”

Ummm. What????? How does this even explain what happened? Oscar then went on to joke:

“Maybe we should use more actual human language to talk instead of sniffing an armpit and doing things like that. That’s kind of what’s starts to happen and no matter how much we annoy each other, no matter what happens, it’s like, when you get us together, it’s like, it’s just other stuff that’s going on that is making us grow two heads.”

Got it… LOLz! Ch-ch-check out his reasoning (below):

As for what Jessica had to say about the moment? Well, she definitely did not have the same reasoning for it! She told the Today show last September:

“We have all been locked in our houses for so long. When this video went viral, I was like, ‘People just need to see people touch and hold each other.’ And that’s why you should watch Scenes From a Marriage.’”

So there you have it, y’all! Thoughts on Oscar’s bizarre explanation? Let us know in the comments (below)!

