Oscars

Oscar Nominations 2022: The Full List!

Oscar Nominations 2022

Happy Oscar noms day!

Bright and early, Call Me Kat‘s Leslie Jordan and Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross brought the funny to deliver exciting news to some of the world’s biggest and brightest stars — both in front of the camera and BTS!

So, did your fave snag a spot on this coveted list?!

Ch-ch-check out all the nominees (below):

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem
Benedict Cumberbatch
Andrew Garfield
Will Smith
Denzel Washington

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain
Olivia Colman
Penelope Cruz
Nicole Kidman
Kristen Stewart

Actor in a Supporting Role

Cirián Hines
Troy Kotsur
Jesse Plemmons
JK Simmons
Kodi Smit-McPhee

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley
Ariana DeBose
Judi Dench
Kirsten Dunst
Aunjanue Ellis

Directing

Kenneth Branagh
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Paul Thomas Anderson
Jane Campion
Steven Spielberg

Adapted Screenplay

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Documentary Feature

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding With Fire

Animated Feature Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Yanna (Buhtan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy
West Side Story

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Documentary Short Subject

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Original Score

Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Original Song

Be Alive
Dos Oroguitos
Down to Joy
No Time To Die
Somehow to Do

Production Design

Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Sound

Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The 94th annual Academy Awards will debut on March 27 on ABC. Will U be tuning in?!

[Image via The Academy/YouTube]

Feb 08, 2022 05:52am PDT

