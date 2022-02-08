Oscar Nominations 2022: The Full List!

Happy Oscar noms day!

Bright and early, Call Me Kat‘s Leslie Jordan and Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross brought the funny to deliver exciting news to some of the world’s biggest and brightest stars — both in front of the camera and BTS!

So, did your fave snag a spot on this coveted list?!

Ch-ch-check out all the nominees (below):

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem

Benedict Cumberbatch

Andrew Garfield

Will Smith

Denzel Washington

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

Olivia Colman

Penelope Cruz

Nicole Kidman

Kristen Stewart

Actor in a Supporting Role

Cirián Hines

Troy Kotsur

Jesse Plemmons

JK Simmons

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley

Ariana DeBose

Judi Dench

Kirsten Dunst

Aunjanue Ellis

Directing

Kenneth Branagh

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Paul Thomas Anderson

Jane Campion

Steven Spielberg

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding With Fire

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Yanna (Buhtan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

The Tragedy

West Side Story

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kacchu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Original Song

Be Alive

Dos Oroguitos

Down to Joy

No Time To Die

Somehow to Do

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Power

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The 94th annual Academy Awards will debut on March 27 on ABC. Will U be tuning in?!

[Image via The Academy/YouTube]