Oscar Nominations 2022: The Full List!

Happy Oscar noms day!
Bright and early, Call Me Kat‘s Leslie Jordan and Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross brought the funny to deliver exciting news to some of the world’s biggest and brightest stars — both in front of the camera and BTS!
So, did your fave snag a spot on this coveted list?!
Ch-ch-check out all the nominees (below):
Contents [hide]
- 1 Best Picture
- 2 Actor in a Leading Role
- 3 Actress in a Leading Role
- 4 Actor in a Supporting Role
- 5 Actress in a Supporting Role
- 6 Directing
- 7 Adapted Screenplay
- 8 Original Screenplay
- 9 Documentary Feature
- 10 Animated Feature Film
- 11 International Feature Film
- 12 Cinematography
- 13 Film Editing
- 14 Live Action Short Film
- 15 Animated Short Film
- 16 Documentary Short Subject
- 17 Original Score
- 18 Original Song
- 19 Production Design
- 20 Costume Design
- 21 Makeup and Hairstyling
- 22 Sound
- 23 Visual Effects
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem
Benedict Cumberbatch
Andrew Garfield
Will Smith
Denzel Washington
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
Olivia Colman
Penelope Cruz
Nicole Kidman
Kristen Stewart
Actor in a Supporting Role
Cirián Hines
Troy Kotsur
Jesse Plemmons
JK Simmons
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley
Ariana DeBose
Judi Dench
Kirsten Dunst
Aunjanue Ellis
Directing
Kenneth Branagh
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Paul Thomas Anderson
Jane Campion
Steven Spielberg
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding With Fire
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Yanna (Buhtan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy
West Side Story
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Original Song
Be Alive
Dos Oroguitos
Down to Joy
No Time To Die
Somehow to Do
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The 94th annual Academy Awards will debut on March 27 on ABC. Will U be tuning in?!
[Image via The Academy/YouTube]