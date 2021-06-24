Got A Tip?

Jessica Chastain Is 'F**king Sick' Of Being Confused For Bryce Dallas Howard In Hilarious TikTok Video

Jessica Chastain Is 'F**king Sick Of' Being Compared To Bryce Dallas Howard In Hilarious TikTok Video

Sick of it!

Jessica Chastain, a two-time Oscar nominee best known for her role in Molly’s Game, is totally OVER being confused for fellow actress Bryce Dallas Howard (right, above). In a new TikTok on Wednesday, the performer joined in on a popular trend created by KingDiaaa2, mouthing the lyrics, “I’m f**king sick of it,” while calling out fans who keep mixing the both of them up!

Poking fun at the Jurassic World spinoff star, the 44-year-old captioned the video:

“When you spend 20 years building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park.”

LOLz!! Followers jumped in on the fun, jokingly confusing Jessica with even more red-headed actresses, like Emma Stone and Amy Adams:

“Loved you as a blonde in Spider Man 3

“You were fantastic in Enchanted.”

Hah! These comparisons have been going on for YEARS, with even Bryce’s dad confusing them once! Clearly, the Ava alum had some pent-up frustration to let out! Ch-ch-check the funny video out (below)!

@jes_chastain

This isn’t the parent trap y’all

♬ Sick Of It – KingDiaaa2

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]

Jun 24, 2021

