Jessica Chastain Is 'F**king Sick' Of Being Confused For Bryce Dallas Howard In Hilarious TikTok Video

Sick of it!

Jessica Chastain, a two-time Oscar nominee best known for her role in Molly’s Game, is totally OVER being confused for fellow actress Bryce Dallas Howard (right, above). In a new TikTok on Wednesday, the performer joined in on a popular trend created by KingDiaaa2, mouthing the lyrics, “I’m f**king sick of it,” while calling out fans who keep mixing the both of them up!

Poking fun at the Jurassic World spinoff star, the 44-year-old captioned the video:

“When you spend 20 years building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park.”

LOLz!! Followers jumped in on the fun, jokingly confusing Jessica with even more red-headed actresses, like Emma Stone and Amy Adams:

“Loved you as a blonde in Spider Man 3” “You were fantastic in Enchanted.”

Hah! These comparisons have been going on for YEARS, with even Bryce’s dad confusing them once! Clearly, the Ava alum had some pent-up frustration to let out! Ch-ch-check the funny video out (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

