Susan Boyle Returns To Britain's Got Talent One Year After Suffering Stroke That Took Her Ability To Speak!

Don’t Call It A Comeback.

Susan Boyle beat all odds over the weekend when she returned to the Britain’s Got Talent stage one year after suffering “a minor stroke” to perform a beautiful rendition of the Les Misérables classic I Dreamed a Dream, the song she first won our hearts with.

The 62-year-old gushed to host Declan Donnelly that “it feels great” to return, revealing:

“It’s extra special for me, actually. Because last April there, I suffered a minor stroke.”

Wow, how truly inspiring! See (below):

This, of course, was 14 years after the songstress first drew attention for singing the very same song on the BGT stage in 2009.

Boyle later took to Instagram, where she expanded on her amazing feat, revealing that for a while, she wasn’t able to sing — or even speak:

“Tonight I had the privilege of returning to @bgt and performing with the wonderful cast of @lesmizofficial. This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke. For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, ‘I Dreamed A Dream’…”

Hats off to you, Susan!

