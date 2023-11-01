Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Become Kanye West & Naked Wife Bianca Censori In Epic Halloween Costume!

There were a LOT of good Halloween costumes out there this year, y’all, including a million-and-one outfits inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

But for our money, we say Ozzy Osbourne and his beloved wife Sharon Osbourne might have won the holiday! They took to Sharon’s Instagram account on Tuesday night to reveal their timely and perfectly-executed spooky set-up — as Kanye West and his always-nearly-naked wife Bianca Censori!!

The pic shows the Black Sabbath vocalist decked out in a bulky black hoodie, black pants, black leather gloves, and large dark sunglasses just like Ye tends to rock while out in public. Meanwhile, the daytime talk show vet wore, uh, NOTHING! Well, at least it looked that way as she wore a nude bodysuit, carrying only a throw pillow covering her modesty! Just like Bianca did for pretty much the entire summer in Italy! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Amazing!!

Of course, Bianca turned heads in Florence, Italy a few months back when she wore that exact same outfit (er, uh, non-outfit?) for a Ye-led trek around the historic city’s cobblestone streets. That craziness went down way back in early September, so Ozzy and Sharon have been sitting on this idea for nearly two months. And they pulled it off perfectly!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

