Kathy Griffin Thinks Kanye West’s 'Controlling' Treatment Of Wife Bianca 'Reeks Of Abuse'

Kathy Griffin is coming in hot with a reality check on Kanye West‘s headline-making outings with Bianca Censori!

In a lengthy video posted to her social media accounts on Thursday, the comedienne took a moment to express her thoughts on the rapper’s concerning interactions with his wife. And there have been many!

The couple — who aren’t actually legally married — have been blazing their way through Europe causing a stir pretty much every time they step out of the hotel — and mostly because of the Kim Kardashian look-alike’s lack of clothing. Then there was also that NSFW boat ride in Italy. And the list goes on and on and on…

Well, this is all becoming VERY problematic if you ask Kathy! Acknowledging she might “get in trouble for this video” since it could cause “a lot of bros coming at” her, Kathy began by sharing:

“It’s easy to make fun of Kanye. I mean, I made fun of him in my act cause he’s like crazy and nutty and does all these things, but when I see those photos where [Bianca’s] in pantyhose and not even a bandeau top it’s really all about being see-through and stuff. I think number one, she has a banging body, of course, I would kill for that body so this isn’t about that, but she does have a body that is almost identical to Kim.”

Because of what she’s seen online, Kathy alleged:

“I actually think he may be physically abusing her, and at the very least, 100% I think he’s psychologically abusing her.”

She went on to recall an instance where her late brother Ken, who was allegedly physically abusive to his wife and girlfriend, “locked” his wife out of the house when “she was totally naked” after taking a shower “because he wanted to humiliate her.” She continued:

“So when I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her, I’ve read that she has a master’s degree in architecture from a university in Australia. She’s gorgeous, she seems to have no voice whatsoever, she’s not on social media. I don’t know if he’s not letting her talk, but I just think that her walking around with him and he’s covered up in practically a burka, covered up in scarves and clothes.”

It is a striking difference!!! In their latest Italy sighting, Ye was literally flaunting his nearly-naked significant other in front of a crowd of rowdy fans as they all snapped photos. Meanwhile, his entire body — including his head and face — were completely covered. It def feels a little icky!

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West and 'wife' Bianca Censori cause a FRENZY in Florence as she wears another bizarre outfit https://t.co/FWbWqJZbbQ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 21, 2023

Addressing the Italy incident, in which it appeared Bianca was giving her man a “service,” Kathy went on:

“When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees and give him a ‘service’ and we saw his bare butt — knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras — that to me just reeks of abuse.”

Now, one argument against this is that there were “similar photos” with Kimmy Kakes back in the day, but the 62-year-old said the main distinction is that Bianca isn’t “selling” anything! The model, on the other hand, was often wearing her own brand, SKIMS, meaning she was profiting off the media attention. It’s an inneresting point…

We know Bianca told her friends to “f**k off” after they expressed concerns about the marriage. Per Daily Mail sources, her inner circle said her main objective has always been to get famous. If that’s all she really cares about, then maybe she’s fine with not profiting off the sightings in the same way Kim did. Still… it doesn’t necessarily make it right.

Kathy went on to point out how the 28-year-old stepped out with a pillow across her chest at one point, which she thinks might have been Bianca’s attempt to cover up and take back some control for a moment.

After this, the pair went to Germany — which proved problematic, too! The Pulp Fiction alum noted:

“There’s video of them walking down a stairwell going to this fashion show and he’s not holding her hand, he’s not helping her, and so I… I don’t know her, I’m never gonna meet her. It just looks like something a really controlling, abusive dude would do.”

Whoa… Hear her break down her thoughts in full (below):

Many fans totally agreed with her, responding:

“I absolutely agree with you Kathy. The whole situation with Kanye and Bianca is very odd and gives me that feeling as well unfortunately and because of how rich and famous he is, I really don’t know how he could be realistically stopped.” “Kanye has a God complex and he’s acting out some sort of domination fantasy with her.” “I’ve been saying this for months… she seems like a cult member, and he’s the cult leader.” “When you see something, say something. ” “When I see her in the nude outfits I always get a sense that he is trying to erase her while simultaneously having her as a trophy. Idk exactly how to explain it but her identity is under attack.” “She is collateral damage in his obsession to control Kim. He tortures her because he can’t control Kim.” “I think you’re spot on. I support women wearing whatever the hell they want. But their whole vibe doesn’t feel like ‘I am women hear me roar.’ It’s odd. He’s odd. We know he’s capable of threats and violence. He did it with Kim and Pete [Davidson]. And the fact she looks just like Kim is also no coincidence.” “Many, many people seem to agree. What little I’ve heard about this, most people think something is very wrong. Something sinister.” “This makes so much sense, Kathy. So much f**king sense. Wow.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)…

