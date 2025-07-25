Got A Tip?

OMG! Pamela Anderson BAKED LIAM NEESON BREAD & COOKIES!

Pamela Anderson Baked Liam Neeson Bread! With Lots Of Love!

Look, obviously we ship this. Obviously we want this to happen — for her, for him, for us!!

And if you weren’t sold on the Pamela Anderson love angle with Liam Neeson, wait until you hear THIS!

The pair sparked romance rumors on Tuesday when they attended the premiere of their new movie The Naked Gun and shared a smooch. See (below):

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson on The Naked Gun red carpet
SO cute. But it gets cuter!

You know how Liam went around claiming he’s “madly in love” with the blonde bombshell? Well, we think we know why! She baked him homemade bread! AND cookies! The duo interviewed each other in a YouTube video for People posted on Thursday, and Pammy asked the Taken star:

“While we were making [The Naked Gun], I baked you bread and cookies and left them in your dressing room. How would you rate my baking skills?”

That’s SO wholesome! Liam responded:

“Superb. That sourdough bread was something else. And I know the manual effort it takes … and the physics and chemistry of the dough. That was beautiful. Really beautiful.”

You know what they say: the quickest way to a man’s heart is through his belly!

Pamela noted, “If you can bake bread and have a garden, you’re just set. That’s all.” And Liam responded:

“I’m so not a cook nor a baker. I’m not. I did appreciate the gesture very, very much.”

Well, it sounds like they’re a match made in heaven! While Pam tends to the garden and bakes, have no doubt Liam could handle the hunting.

Do YOU like the idea of these two together, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

Jul 24, 2025 18:00pm PDT

