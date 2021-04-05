Patrick Mahomes & Fiancée Brittany Matthews Pose For First Family Photos With Baby Daughter Sterling!

What a cute family!

NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews are finally sharing some family photos with their one-month-old girl, Sterling Skye Mahomes! While we haven’t gotten a glimpse at the baby’s face just yet, the family of three posed for an Easter pic on Sunday. The quarterback, who’s currently in a boot because of a foot injury, captioned the special upload:

“Easter ”

Adorbz!! We’re loving their bright spring colors!! And look at Sterling’s precious bow! This upload comes just three days after the family’s first ever snapshot together was shared to socials. The 25-year-old momma made an appearance with her tiny tot on Patrick’s Insta to celebrating the Kansas City Royals’ opening day last week (below).

Look at Sterling reppin’ dad’s jersey!! LOVE It! It’s unclear if we’ll ever get to see the babe’s face up close and personal given the family’s desire for privacy. For now, we’ll happily take all the glimpses we can get into the athlete’s new life as a dad!

[Image via Brittany Matthews/Instagram]