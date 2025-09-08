Got A Tip?

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger Didn't Invite His Brother -- Arnie's Love Child Joseph Baena -- To His Wedding!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Didn't Invite His Brother -- Arnie's Love Child Joseph Baena -- To His Wedding!

Patrick Schwarzenegger is married! And the wedding guest list was very exclusive! As in, no room for… extended family…

In case you didn’t hear the news, Patrick and longtime love Abby Champion officially tied the knot over the weekend in Idaho. They had a lavish ceremony at a country club with most of their fam in attendance — and we do say most because the Midnight Sun star didn’t seem to hand out an invite to his half brother Joseph Baena!

Despite previous reports saying Joseph was in attendance for his brother’s big day, alongside their dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, TMZ is reporting this isn’t true. In case you don’t remember the HUGE controversy, Joseph is the child of Arnie and the fam’s housekeeper Mildred Baena. Back in 2010, when Joseph was 13, he discovered the truth about his paternity, causing a giant scandal. Patrick, like brother Christopher and sisters Katherine and Christina, is the child of Arnold and his then-wife Maria Shriver.

There had been talk the Schwarzenegger siblings had begun to warm to Joseph. But TMZ‘s source says Patrick and Joseph just aren’t that close. In fact, the insider says 27-year-old Baena has NO relationship with that side of the Schwarzenegger fam — it seems like he only keeps up with his dad. This definitely isn’t a blended family situation…

Arnie’s son-in-law Chris Pratt did get an invite though, and showed up alongside his wife Katherine. Seems like Chris has been welcomed into the fam way more warmly than Joseph, who was absent from a recent family photo at the premiere of the second season of Arnold’s show Fubar.

See for yourself (below):

Arnold Schwarzenegger kids family photo
(c) MEGA/WENN

All of his kids in one place… Christopher, Christina, Patrick, Katherine, and even son-in-law Chris — but no Joseph. Damn. It must be hard not to feel left out! We mean, it’s not the Gunner star’s fault he’s the result of an extramarital affair.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 08, 2025 16:10pm PDT

