Travis Kelce Talks Possible Future Baby Names Amid Taylor Swift Romance!

Uncle Trav has babies on the brain!

As Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift progresses, there’s been lots of rumors surrounding where they’re going. With whispers of an engagement and marriage possibly being right around the corner for this duo, it’s no surprise the topic of babies would also come up at some point. But what’s shocking is that this is coming straight from the man himself!

The Kansas City Chiefs player has long been a family man, and famously loves kiddos — especially his brother Jason Kelce‘s young children. But it sounds like he might be gearing up to get ready for one (or a few?!) of his own! On the newest episode of New Heights with special guest Arnold Schwarzenegger, TK joked that he might name his future child after one of the actor’s iconic roles:

“I might name my first kid Conan. I might.”

LOLz!!

Ch-ch-check out that funny moment beginning at the 36:02 mark (below):

But like… it’s certainly an option. The babies, that is. Maybe not “Conan.” Ha! Or… maybe?? After all, Tay Tay is no stranger to naming her fur babies after some of her favorite pop culture icons! See: her cats named after Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order characters! But do U think Mz. Swift would go for Conan as a baby name if she and Trav were to welcome a bundle of joy into the world?? What do U think, Perezcious readers? Comment (below)!

